BERLIN — A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park Saturday night.
N.H. Fish and Game reported that Gianna Massa, 22, of Leominster, Mass., was navigating an exceptionally rocky and technical part of Erik’s Way when her ATV hit a rock as it rounded a sharp corner and popped up in the air, throwing her off balance.
Massa accidentally pressed the throttle too hard, causing her to lose control of her machine. She fell off the back of the ATV, hitting a rock and temporarily losing consciousness.
The ATV rolled forward and came to rest against a tree. Members of her riding party rushed to her aid and an emergency call was placed to first responders shortly after 7 p.m.
Massa was attended by Berlin Fire and EMS personnel and transported from the scene to the awaiting Berlin ambulance on the back of a Fish and Game conservation officer’s ATV.
Berlin Ambulance transported Massa to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Fish and Game said it appears that inexperience on difficult, technical trails was the primary cause of the incident.
The state agency reminded riders to always operate within their limits and be mindful of the variability and difficulty levels of different trails throughout the state’s extensive OHRV trail system.
