BERLIN — Notre Dame Arena, a fixture in the Berlin community for over 70 years, will be undergoing major renovations thanks to a generous $300,000 donation from New Hampshire auto dealer Dan Dagesse.
The arena will also be newly christened “Nucar Notre Dame Arena.”
Dagesse is the chairman of DCD Automotive Holdings, with 14 locations throughout Delaware, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. His new brand, Nucar Automotive Group, has locally-based locations in New Hampshire including Tilton, Gorham and Plymouth.
Dagesse also raised his family in Gorham. His daughter, Jenny, and her husband, Mel, still live there. They own and operate a business called Mountain Tire Corporation and are also on the board at DCD Automotive. Dagesse also has a son, Christopher, who is also a part of the business serving as president.
Dagesse has been a longtime supporter of the arena, participating in hockey and athletic events in the Berlin community.
“This renovation reflects our commitment to innovation, giving back and being an integral part of the community,” Dagesse said. “We are also proud that the Nucar name will now not only be gracing dealerships in New Hampshire but will also be attached to the arena.”
Dagesse’s ties to the arena extend to arena Treasurer Paul Grenier. Grenier was a top sales associate for over 15 years at Berlin City Toyota, part of Berlin City Auto Group, previously owned by Dagesse.
“I have the utmost respect for Dan. We go way back,” said Grenier. “Dan has always recognized the cultural importance of hockey at the Notre Dame Arena. It’s a source of pride for the community and Dan’s unbelievable donation will help preserve the arena and continue to make it a gathering place for athletic and social events for many generations to come.”
This isn’t the first time Dagesse has made a huge contribution to the arena. In 2007, Dagesse donated $250,000, helping with much needed renovations and putting the arena back on firm financial footing. His latest donation will continue to accelerate renovations and promote financial security, keeping the arena open despite the impacts of COVID-19.
In addition to his $300,000 donation, Dagesse is committing to an annual $30,000 pledge, which will go towards scholarships for teaching youth how to skate and providing monetary assistance for those in need. Other possible future plans include the creation of a Nucar invitational hockey tournament.
The Notre Dame Arena, constructed in 1947 by the Catholic Church, is the second oldest indoor ice hockey arena and the only 501(c)(4) non-profit arena in New Hampshire. It is currently home to the largest number of New Hampshire Boys Ice Hockey State Championships and four National Amateur champions.
In 2018, Dagesse returned to the dealership game in New Hampshire, acquiring the Chevrolet dealership in Colebrook with his brother-in-law, Donald Noyes. In 2019, he went on to partner with Shawn Hanlon and acquired Plymouth Ford and Hanlon’s AutoNorth Superstore in Gorham. This past December, they added Nucar AutoMall of Tilton, formerly AutoServ into the mix. Hanlon is now president of the Nucar New Hampshire platform. These three stores have had tremendous growth in volume and employment since being acquired by Nucar.
Nucar introduces a new approach to car buying, enabling customers to buy a new or used car completely online, without ever having to step foot inside a dealership. Roger Marois, Berlin native and dedicated local salesperson, will be handling the North Country market helping customers shop a tremendous selection of premier brands including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM.
Nucar customers also enjoy confidence and convenience with an available 20-year, 200,000-mile warranty, plus store-to-door delivery anywhere in New England.
While the AutoServ, AutoNorth and Plymouth Ford names have changed to Nucar, Dagesse and his team remain committed to the community, and carrying on the same legacy of excellence, which has benefited over 100,000 satisfied customers.
“We’re excited to be introducing the innovative Nucar brand to New Hampshire,” Dagesse said. “Now we’re looking forward to exceeding the expectations of many generations to come.”
For more information, visit your local Nucar dealer or shop completely online at Nucar.com.
