WASHINGTON — Maurice Mailhot has been named June Granite Stater of the Month by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan for his work and dedication to redesign Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin.
A Korean War veteran who was awarded two Purple Hearts during his service, Mailhot is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Last fall, he was selected by his fellow VFW members to lead and coordinate efforts to redesign Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Berlin.
“As one of the oldest members of the group, Maurice could’ve said no and enjoyed his well-deserved retirement, but instead, he not only organized the redesign, but almost single-handedly completed the construction himself,” said Hassan.
Starting with the memorial for the Spanish-American War, at the age of 90, Mailhot worked through northern New Hampshire’s grueling winter and into the spring to place each war memorial centrally and in chronological order in the park. Mailhot, working mostly alone, dug holes around each memorial so that it could be lifted by machinery to a more optimal spot in the park.
Mailhot also designed and donated a new signpost for the memorial park, replacing an older, wooden sign that failed to reflect the reverence that each of the war memorials is intended to convey. The new sign, made of solid, local granite, was donated by Mailhot to honor Berlin’s veteran community.
“Maurice embodies what it means to be a Granite Stater. Long after his brave service to our country, Maurice continues to serve his community and has gone to extraordinary lengths to honor his fellow veterans. I am grateful not only for Maurice’s service, but also for his dedication to his community, and I am honored to recognize him,” said Hassan.
The newly redesigned park was dedicated on Memorial Day.
Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger.
Hassan’s read her statement honoring Mailhot as June’s Granite Stater of the Month in the Congressional Record.
