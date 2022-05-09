GORHAM — Law enforcement report the investigation in the April 27 double homicide in Gorham “is active and on-going.” But a spokesman for the Department of Safety had no new updates to report.
Holly Banks, 28, of Gorham and Keith Labelle, 41, of Berlin were discovered dead Wednesday, April 27, inside the 625 North Main Street residence rented by Banks.
N.H. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that Banks died from a single shot while Labelle had multiple wounds. Duval labeled both deaths as homicides.
Police have not said if they have a suspect or person of interest in the case. They also have not issued warnings for people to take precautions or be careful.
Banks’ obituary said she was born in Putman, Conn, and raised in Massachusetts in a military family. It said she came to Berlin about a year ago to be near family.
“Holly served in the US Army and was an avid hiker and nature lover. She was a free spirited and independent woman that always put her children first,” her obituary said.
She is survived by three children.
Keith LaBelle was described as a world traveler who was multi-lingual and enjoyed experiencing new cultures. His obituary said he loved spending time with his four children, camping, hiking, and attending soccer games.
He grew up in southern New Hampshire and graduated with a degree in finance from the New York Institute of Technology and was a project manager at Metric Insights.
LaBelle and Banks were described by authorities as acquaintances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.