WEST STEWARTSTOWN — The Coos County commissioners voted Wednesday to hire Colebrook general contractor Daniel Hebert to renovate the county house into administrative offices. The offices, currently located in the Coos County Nursing Home/Jail complex, will be moved into the house once the renovation is complete.
In accepting the proposal from Hebert, the commission voted to waive the county’s normal bid process and approved a price not to exceed $215,000. Work is expected to get underway in September.
At the commission’s monthly meeting last week, former County Administrator Sue Collins urged the board to move on the issue. She noted the house has been vacant for eight years and the commission and delegation have gone back and forth on whether the county should sell the house or keep it for office space. Collins said the nursing home desperately needs an isolation area, where it can put residents with contagious outbreaks like the coronavirus, MRSA infection, future flu outbreaks, and other emerging superbugs. She said 20 years ago, the county lost 16 residents as the result of a flu outbreak. During her tenure, Collins said they often wished as well for a hospice area.
Members of the delegation at their March meeting said COVID-19 pointed out why the county’s administrative offices should not be located in the nursing home. The body decided it was time to convert the county house into office space. The commission asked for time to seek funding for the project from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery fund.
Collins, who is the county treasurer, suggested using money the county has received for costs associated with the coronavirus to pay for the project. West Stewartstown Nursing Home Administrator Laura Mills said she has received $99,000 in CARES Act funding. Commissioner Paul Grenier said he has spoken to Governor Sununu about GOFERR money for the project but has not received a commitment. He said the county should go ahead with the project and submit the bill to GOFERR. If it gets rejected, he said they can use the $99,000 and some money from the county’s undesignated balance fund.
County Administrator Jennifer Fish asked if the commission wanted to accept the design proposal from Colebrook general contractor Daniel Hebert. At the county’s request last year, Hebert provided it with a general design for the renovation and an estimate of $211,000. Grenier said he was willing to waive the normal bid process and award the project to Hebert because he felt the delegation wants to get the renovation done.
“I’m OK with it. I think the delegation wants it done,” he said.
Commissioner Rick Samson expressed some concern about awarding the project without reviewing the plans and Grenier suggested setting a maximum limit of $215,000. Samson agreed and the commission approved authorizing Hebert to do the renovation.
The county home was built back in 1972 as a residence for the county administrator. But cell phones and pagers have eliminated the need to have the administrator living on-site and the house has been vacant since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.