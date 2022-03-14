ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — With the number of positive COVID-19 cases dropping dramatically, health-care providers were turning an eye toward the future at last Thursday’s group Zoom session.
As predicted by Androscoggin Valley Hospital President Michael Peterson, the federal Centers for Disease Control dropped Coos County from moderate to low range when it updated its community transmission map later that night.
Coos County Family Health Services CEO Ken Gordon said if the trend continues, spring may bring with it a fresh start, allowing the region to focus back on preventive care and catch up on elective surgeries after two years of sacrifices.
“It's oftentimes a time where people are able to start new habits, whether it's an activity or a diet or what have you. I was thinking …. about things that we could do in our respective realms to encourage people to sort of step outside of the pandemic mode that we've all been operating in and begin to resume activities of daily life,” Gordon said.
The mood was upbeat as the providers reviewed the latest numbers and trends.
“I know we may not be over it as of yet,” said SAU 3 Superintendent of Schools Julie King. “But it certainly feels really good right now. And everyone is happy, especially to see kids without masks.”
AVH has gone three weeks without admitting a COVID patient and has no staff out because of COVID reported Brian O’Hearn, AVH executive vice president for patient services. He said testing is down and will now be offered on Mondays and Fridays. While there are no COVID-19 patients at the hospital, O’Hearn reported the hospital is busy as it gets back to normal operations.
The hospital and North County Healthcare are updating their visitor policy and expect to soon allow visitors back in their facilities. Masking will still be required under the federal guidelines for health-care facilities.
Coos County Family Health Services Nursing Manager Valerie Hamel said there has been little COVID action with a total of five positive cases over the past two weeks. Testing demand was also down with more people choosing to go with at-home testing, making it likely that some positive tests are going unreported. With the limited testing demand, she said starting March 21, testing will move to the respiratory trailer and they will not be doing any COVID testing clinics.
Hamel said CCFHS is waiting another week and then will look at loosening restrictions in waiting rooms.
Both superintendents of schools reported their districts are in “green phase” with masks optional. King said there were no positive cases in her district — a first since last summer. SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler said his district had one positive case and he spoke about the joy of seeing students without masks. But he also raised the issue of what happens if another surge of positive cases hits. The state has banned mandatory masking in schools so communities would not have that measure to mitigate the spread.
Gordon acknowledged that the North Country, particularly the Berlin/Gorham area is probably more vulnerable than many other communities because it has low vaccination rates, an older median age, and a high density of prisons and nursing homes in the region. Those factors may make the region more susceptible to another variant. He encourages people to get vaccinated.
There was also discussion about the future of the group. It has brought together a wide variety of health-care providers, municipal leaders, school officials, chamber, and congressional staffers, meeting at times daily to coordinate the region’s response to COVID-19 and exchange data. Backler said he felt it was premature to disband the group given how rapidly things changed in just two weeks. He suggested meeting again in two weeks.
King reminded the group there was discussion of an in-person dinner when the crisis was over and celebrate their successes and the relationships that have been built.
Gordon proposed that the group meet again in two weeks and in the meantime think about ideas for the future.
