Co-Salutatorian Olivia Boucher
The daughter of Jen Buteau and Christian Boucher, Olivia will be attending Rivier University where she will be plaing field hockey, majoring in business, and minoring in finance. She hopes eventually to get her MBA and go on to pursue something in that field.
Olivia is a recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, the National Academy of Future Physicians Award of Excellence, and the NH Field Hockey All State Second team.
1) What did you learn at Berlin High that you will take with you? I learned a lot at BHS that I will be able to take with me. A lot of this includes things that have been learned in the classroom but it also includes skills such as leadership, confidence, and teamwork.
2) How has COVID-19 affected your senior year? Because of COVID-19 we have missed or had different experiences for the end of the year. It’s been disappointing not having spring sports or other traditional things like a typical graduation, but the things that we have had such as ‘celebrate a senior’ and the senior parade will certainly be memorable.
3) What advice do you have for incoming seniors? I would tell them to really enjoy their senior year and not take the little things for granted, it goes by quickly.
4) Do you have a favorite memory from your time at Berlin High? Most of my favorite memories had to do with the BHS field hockey team and all of our team bondings.
