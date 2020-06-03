Valedictorian — Matthew Landry
The son of Richard and Christine Landry, Matthew will be attending Dartmouth College with plans to major in a math-related field. His goal is to pursue a math-related career that allows him to help others.
Matthew is Senior Class President, National Honor Society Vice President, Basketball Team Captain, Cross Country Team Captain, VEX Robotics Team Leader, NH State Scholar STEM, NHBCO All Academic Team, NHIAA / NHADA Scholar Athlete, and St. Paul's School Advanced Studies Program
1) What did you learn at Berlin High that you will take with you? One of the most important things I have learned at BHS is how to work with and get along with people from many different backgrounds and a broad range of personalities. Because we have a smaller school, we have to learn to work with everyone. This has led to being accepting of people’s differences, which will definitely be helpful in college and the workforce.
2) How has COVID-19 affected your senior year? We have missed numerous activities that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. It has definitely been disappointing, although, on the bright side, many of us have come together to replace the events we’ve missed in the closest way possible. For example, we obviously couldn’t have a traditional graduation, but we managed to come up with an outdoor plan that resembles a normal graduation. Just because we can’t do something the traditional way, doesn’t mean it can’t be done differently.
3) What advice do you have for incoming seniors? I know they’ve heard this about a million times, but senior year flies by incredibly quickly. The best advice I can offer is to do everything possible: Join that club, play that sport, participate in homecoming. Leave no stone unturned. It’s the last year of your high school experience, so you better make the most of it.
4) Do you have a favorite memory from your time at Berlin High? While at BHS, I was part of Mr. Pike’s Engineering CTE Program. I often found myself in Mr. Pike’s classroom during my free period working on personal projects. I would have to say that would be my favorite memory from high school. I worked on a wide variety of technical projects from robots to droids to color trackers. High school wouldn’t have been the same without being able to create these projects
