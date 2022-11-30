BERLIN — The misdemeanor assault case against a Berlin High School building shop trades teacher involving a student has been dismissed by the court, according to district court files.
Mathew Lambert, 57, was charged and arrested Feb. 22 on a misdemeanor complaint of simple assault-physical contact with a female student. The alleged incident happened almost a year ago — Nov. 23, 2021 — at Berlin Middle High School. Lambert allegedly made contact with a 17-year-old student at the time, “making contact with her buttocks area with a wood stick.”
The investigation included interviews with other students in the career technical education (CTE) class taught by Lambert and attended by the female student.
Lambert began teaching in the school district in 2003 after a 14-year-career as a construction foreman with the Louis Memelo general contractor company.
Berlin Public Schools Superintendent Julie King said Lambert is back in the classroom following the Nov. 16 closing of the case by the court.
“With the dismissal of the court case, Mr. Lambert is back to his previous duties as a classroom teacher. While the matter was under investigation, Mr. Lambert was placed on alternative duty, completing necessary work for the district and the CTE program, while removed from the responsibility of working with students,” she wrote in an email Tuesday.
Lambert’s attorney, Anthony F. Sculimbrene, said on his client’s behalf: “Mr. Lambert maintained his innocence because he was innocent and the Court’s verdict reflects that.”
