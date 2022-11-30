BERLIN — The misdemeanor assault case against a Berlin High School building shop trades teacher involving a student has been dismissed by the court, according to district court files.

Mathew Lambert, 57, was charged and arrested Feb. 22 on a misdemeanor complaint of simple assault-physical contact with a female student. The alleged incident happened almost a year ago — Nov. 23, 2021 — at Berlin Middle High School. Lambert allegedly made contact with a 17-year-old student at the time, “making contact with her buttocks area with a wood stick.”

