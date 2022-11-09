Robert (Bob) M. Gallagher, 94, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 17, 1928, the son of Milton and Annabelle (Conger) Gallagher.
He lived in Chicago until joining the Army in 1948. Bob served in the Army from Sept. 8, 1948, until Sept. 8, 1954, and met his wife, Frances, while stationed in Germany. He and Frances (Corcoran) Gallagher were married in Stuttgart, Germany, on Feb. 10, 1951.
After his honorable discharge from the Army at Fort Dix, N.J., in September 1954, Bob, Frances and their children moved to Berlin, N.H. In his early years in Berlin, Bob worked for Brown Company and, in 1964, he was hired by the New Hampshire State Highway Department where he worked until his retirement in October 1990. During that time, he worked out of the State Camp in Pinkham Notch doing highway maintenance and roadside mowing during warmer months and plowing snow, salting and sanding the road in the winter months and keeping the Pinkham Notch Road area passable and safe. In 1990, he retired as the assistant patrolman of the Pinkham Notch Crew.
He attended the First Baptist Church and was active in the church family’s life. He was also a member of the White Mountain VFW Post 2520.
Bob was dedicated to his family, a diligent worker, and a good friend to many. He loved working in his shop, in his flower and vegetable gardens, or on home improvement projects. He was also an avid walker and did a daily exercise walk well in to his 80s.
In the early years of his retirement, he and Frances made many driving trips around the USA, visiting family and investigating the Gallagher family history.
His family includes his wife of 71 years, Frances (Corcoran) Gallagher of Berlin, and his four sons; Michael and wife Janice Gallagher of Germantown, Tenn., Steven and wife Diana Gallagher of Richmond, N.H., William (Bill) and wife Susan of Berlin, N.H., and Thomas and wife Robin Gallagher of Berlin, N.H.: six grandchildren (Michelle Murphy, Thomas W. Gallagher, William D. Gallagher, Robert Gallagher, Katherine Gallagher, and Daniel Gallagher) and two great-grandchildren (Dexter Gallagher and Lucy Gallagher). He is predeceased by his parents; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Bernice (Michael) Lemaich of Chicago, Ill., Corrine (Al) Kulpa of Chicago, Ill., Joan (George) Wray of Palatine, Ill., and his grandson David Gallagher of Berlin.
Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave. Berlin, NH. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 79 High St., Berlin. Interment was in the Hillside City Cemetery at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 79 High St., Berlin, NH, 03570. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.