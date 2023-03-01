Richard Audian Turner passed away at the age of 92, in his home in Edgewater, Fla.
He was born in Milan, N.H., on March 15, 1930, to Odian and Alice Turner.
He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a Mason member for 60 years and an avid hunter and fisherman.
He and his wife Barbara Turner (deceased) were married for 66 years. Their first home was in a log cabin Richard built in Wentworth Location and they later bought and remodeled another home in Wentworth Location.
In his early years, he worked for Brown Company as a scaler and walking boss. He was also captain of the Nibroc Boat on Azicoos Lake.
In 1963, he started Richard Turner Lumbering and sold the business in 1974 to Clarence (Tiger) Gray.
In 1976, they moved to Edgewater, Fla., where he sold real estate and built and sold homes. They enjoyed church and singing in the choir. They loved to travel in their van cross-country but especially to Alaska to fish on the Kenai River for Salmon.
Richard is survived by his son Michael Turner and wife Lorraine, daughter Debbie Mrvan and husband David; three sisters, Midge Romano, Betty Jennings, Faye Pritchard and her husband Larry; and a brother, Ronnie Turner. Grandchildren are Corey Turner and husband Antonio Madera, Todd Turner and wife Andrea, Brittany Booth and her husband John, and Brandon Mrvan. Great-grandchildren are Tucker Savage, Sophia Savage and Pepper Turner. He is also survived by family member Clinton Savage and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in Edgewater will be held on March 5 at 11:45 a.m. at the Edgewater Union Church, 500 S. Ridgewood Ave. Another service will be held on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Pink Church in Magalloway Plantation in Oxford County, Maine. Burial will be in the Wentworth Location Cemetery following the service. Per Richard’s wish, a cookout will be held at Mike and Lorraine’s home in Wentworth Location after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations be made to the upkeep of the Pink Church in Magalloway. If sending checks they can be made out to The Pink Church, c/o JoAnn Bean, 116 Sturtevant Pond Rd., Errol, N.H. 03579.
Local arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin & Gorham, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
