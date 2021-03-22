Obituary: George and Aline Dubey

George and Aline Dubey passed away peacefully, near their home in Arizona.
Aline passed away on March 5, 2021, at the Banner Rehab Center. George went on March 11, 2021, at the Del Webb Sun City Hospital. Both succumbed to complications of COVID-19.
They were together for 65 years, and apart for six days. They leave behind four children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. They were predeceased by a son, Jimmy, who died in infancy.
George and Aline will be buried together in Norway, Maine. A graveside ceremony will be held later this year.
Donations may be made in their memory to Coos County Family Health Services, 54 Willow St., Berlin, NH.
