LANCASTER — The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series will host a jam session featuring the talents of several local musicians on Saturday, Nov. 13. This event will take place in a new location, the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, located at 113 Main St. in Lancaster.
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. At this time refreshments will not be served. Any inquiries may be directed to Suzan at (802) 695-1305.
