It’s officially winter in the North Country and most locals have the unique opportunity of simply walking out their front door to enjoy the beauty of their surroundings.
This season, anyone that lives or works in Coos County is invited to take part in Winter Walks, a three-month incentive challenge that encourages participants to go outdoors and be physically active.
All ability levels and age groups are welcome to join, free of charge.
Participants are required to engage in at least 10 minutes of outdoor physical activity five days per week and track their progress using the honor system.
Anyone interested should register by Dec. 31 by emailing runforyou1@gmail.com or via Facebook messenger and then send a final count of their total minutes via email or messenger by March 19. COVID-19 guidelines apply.
Any participants that successfully complete the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Chamber Gift Card, but more importantly, participants will reap the benefits of improved health during these brisk yet beautiful days.
