HAMPTON — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified potential community exposures related to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament, held on Saturday, March 6, at the RIM Sports Complex in Hampton.
DHHS has determined that potential community exposures occurred at the event between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Any individuals who participated in or attended the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament during those times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing.
DHHS has conducted contact investigations and is notifying known close contacts directly. However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus.
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19.
Guidance for self-quarantine is available at dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf.
Whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, multiple testing options throughout the state are available to potentially exposed individuals.
For persons without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980 or through completing the online form at business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19Testing. Other options can be found here: www.nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/testing-guidance.htm.
COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities, so all people need to protect themselves and help prevent further community spread, by:
• Staying at least 6 feet away from others, whenever possible. This is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
• Covering your mouth and nose with a mask when around others. This helps reduce the risk of spread both by close contact and by airborne transmission.
• Washing your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoiding crowded indoor spaces and ensure indoor spaces are properly ventilated by bringing in outdoor air as much as possible. In general, being outdoors and in spaces with good ventilation reduces the risk of exposure to infectious respiratory droplets.
• Staying home and isolate from others when sick.
• Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
For more information on COVID-19 in New Hampshire, go to nh.gov/covid19/.
