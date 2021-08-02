WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that New Hampshire will receive nearly $2 million to support COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts. Specifically, $1.47 million will go toward COVID detection and mitigation in prison facilities and $449,760 will go toward populations experiencing homelessness.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and will support efforts to detect, diagnose, trace and monitor infections in highly populated settings. As the infectious Delta variant surges and strikes unvaccinated populations, this funding will help mitigate the risk of further outbreaks.
“To combat the spread of the deadly Delta variant and prevent another COVID-19 outbreak, we must meticulously track and diagnose infections — especially in highly populated communities in New Hampshire,” said Shaheen. “Prison populations and those experiencing homelessness are particularly at risk of infection, which is why this funding to help these communities is so critical.”
“COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, including in New Hampshire’s most vulnerable communities,” said Hassan. “I am glad to have helped secure critical support to our state that will help combat the spread of the virus among incarcerated individuals and people experiencing homelessness. This is one of many ways that we can continue to help save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
“As we continue working to end this pandemic, it’s critical we protect our most vulnerable communities from the spread of COVID-19 and emerging variants,” said Kuster. “These funds from the American Rescue Plan will help expand testing and mitigation efforts to keep all Granite Staters safe.”
Shaheen and Hassan are members of the bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers that steered negotiations of COVID-19 relief. The COVID-19 relief bill signed into law in December contained Shaheen- and Hassan-negotiated legislation that provided urgently needed assistance to American students, families, businesses, workers and health care providers impacted by the public health and economic crises. Shaheen had a similar leadership role as a negotiator for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law last March and secured New Hampshire an initial $1.25 billion to assist with COVID-19 response efforts.
The delegation also worked to secure the passage of the American Rescue Plan to respond to the full scope of this public health and economic emergency. They previously announced that the state and Granite State communities will receive more than $1.4 billion in COVID-19 financial relief, as well as nearly $10.7 million to combat the substance use disorder epidemic and support mental health services in New Hampshire. That’s in addition to $350.5 million to help schools safely reopen and support students, $20.2 million to help community health centers expand access to vaccines and $40.9 million to help expand COVID-19 testing in Granite State schools. In addition, they have also announced funding from the legislation to strengthen home visiting services for vulnerable families and support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved communities in the state.
