BERLIN — Thanks to a donation from Darrell and Ruth Eifert, patrons of Berlin Public Library can enjoy an enhanced experience while browsing the online catalog at tinyurl.com/mrx3pk56. New upgrades to our catalog will include cover images, author’s notes, summaries, and more.
The Eiferts are strong advocates for local public libraries as both are recently retired from New Hampshire libraries. Darrell was head of adult services at The Lane Memorial Library in Hampton and Ruth was the director at the Lee Public Library.
When they moved to Berlin, they realized Berlin library’s search catalog did not have the same utilities that had worked so well for their patrons in Hampton and Lee so they donated funds for the first year’s cost of these features.
Patrons will be able to see a selection of items currently on order as well as new items cataloged into the library’s inventory.
Other features may include upcoming events, library news and a scrolling carousel of images of new books, audio books and movies. By clicking on an item, patrons can view more information.
Clicking on a book snapshot, for instance, will bring up an excerpt of the first chapter, a summary of the book, the table of contents and view the catalog card which has information such as author, subject and title. You can even rate the book after reading.
When you click on an audio book snapshot, you can view information such as a summary, the performer(s), the catalog card and runtime. Audiobooks can also be rated.
Clicking on movie snapshots leads to a summary and catalog card details such as duration time, cast and more. You can also rate a movie.
Once logged in, you can click on an item to add to your virtual book bag. There, you can view your bookbag contents, and reserve (or remove) a book or audiobook to pick up on your next visit. Movies cannot be reserved.
