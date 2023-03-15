Mt Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb

A rider during a past Mt Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, which is set to return on Aug. 19. (JOSEPH VIGER PHOTO)

ALBANY — Each year, USA Today runs a number of contests to identify its Top 10 in its reader’s choice lists. This year, the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb is one of the road cycling events nominated for the Top 10 list.

Tin Mountain Conservation Center hosts the annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb on the third Saturday in August. On Aug 19, more than 600 riders will line up at the start to begin the 50th running of this iconic race.

