INTERVALE — The Bigfoot is out of the bag — or more to the point, out of the ravine.
Although Mount Washington Avalanche Center Snow Rangers this week refused to confirm the sighting of a Sasquatch by backcountry skiers around Tuckerman Ravine, nor would they release his name, age or address to the press, Friends of Tuckerman Ravine insiders say they have photographic proof of sightings, particularly after the reformatted Tuckerman Inferno at the post-pentathlon awards party at Ledge Brewing in Intervale.
“I seen the yeti. Big as a house he was,” said Ian Fergie, Ledge owner.
“He seemed kind of thirsty — make that real thirsty. We caught him, I think it was a him; hard to tell, in the keg room downing our Off Piste ale. We chased him off. That was the last we saw of him,” Fergie said.
He and others described the beast as being about 7 foot 5, with a white coat of fur. At one point, he was seen hobnobbing (at a safe social distance, given COVID-19 concerns) near FOTR’s Ski Routes of Tuckerman Ravine graphic, sharing wild stories of different tumbles he’s taken in the famed glacial cirque on Mount Washington’s east side over the years that only the famed Toni Matt, winner of the 1939 Inferno, would believe.
Told of the Tuck Sasquatch sighting, heavily decorated former New Hampshire Olympian and past Tuckerman avalanche survivor Bode Miller scoffed disdainfuly from his California home, “Ha. I’d like to meet his tailor.”
Which led all those gathered at the Tuck’s party to hoist their pints and break into Warren Zevon’s song, “Ah-hooo, Sasquatch of Tuckerman,” FOTR’s new official anthem.
“I think he felt right at home with us and loved what FOTR is doing for his habitat,” said Brake Rush, FOTR president. “Or, maybe he just liked the beer. Good bait, I’d say, for would-be Sasquatch hunters.”
