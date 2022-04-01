NORTH (BUT NOT FOR LONG) CONWAY — Settlers Greenish developer Col. Rob Beauregard Buford recently announced a slight modification to the planned new grocery store in North Conway.
Known as “The Colonel” to his friends, Buford said he was adding a Southern flair to the long-anticipated food store.
“We was thinkin’ what these damn Yankees need,” said The Colonel, “is a little Southern cuisine to go along with all that maple syrup, baked beans and lobsters you all eat. I still can’t believe you eat sap that comes out of a tree,” he said.
“Anyway, to reflect the changes, the grocery store’s name is now gonna be Market Bubba,” he said.
In addition to regular grocery items, Market Bubba will add Southern favorites like chitlins, hen’s feet, black-eyed peas, collards and corn pone.
The new eatery inside Market Bubba will be operated by Morrison Cafeterias, a brand long associated with the post-bellum South. Menu items will include: broiled squirrel, roast possum, cooter (turtle) pie, and for breakfast, grits and country ham with coffee-infused red-eye gravy.
Settlers Greenish has championed public art at its properties, and that initiative will continue n front of Market Bubba.
To be erected in the parking lot will be the 21-foot-high monument of Robert E. Lee that was removed from its home last summer in Richmond, Va.
“I understand how the statue offended some people in the South,” said Beauregard, “but I don’t see those people here, and the Historic District Commission was glad to see anything old, so it should make a fine addition to the local art community.”
