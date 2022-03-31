Sometimes a year can feel like a lifetime, and other times it can be the sudden shift that opens the mind and changes our course.
This past year has been a turning point for my investigation into the human body and how I can better support others as they investigate their own.
Last year, I was running a small, but growing massage practice here in the Mount Washington Valley. I had wonderful clients, some of whom I had been seeing for several years.
Many of my clients would come to me with a plaguing issue. Some fell within the spectrum of chronic pain, while others seemed to always have the same “thing” they were mentioning; nothing that was halting their day-to-day activities, but something they would consistently feel kept bringing them back.
We can look at this in one of two ways:
1. Great! I have clients who believe in the work we are doing and will continue to come see me!
2. What am I missing?! We have been working on your left hip for three years. We have relieved tension and restriction, why are you still experiencing symptoms?
Session after session we would work on the problem area and all surrounding and antagonistic (opposite) structures. Clients would report feeling great after their session and that feeling would hold for a few days or a week before symptoms began to creep back in.
I knew there was a piece I was missing. I knew that with tension comes imbalance and weakness. Until the imbalances and weaknesses are addressed we would be maintaining a problem, not solving it.
I reached out to Shellie at Sakash Health and Wellness. As a friend and like-minded colleague, I wanted to pick her brain about physical therapy school and decide if that was where I needed to go next. She very graciously responded with an invitation to take a Pilates class!
In that class, I found the missing piece. I found a practice and a method of movement which focused on full-body alignment, posture, core stability and mobility.
I saw the importance of a detailed eye guiding the movements and helping me find connections I hadn't before. I felt the body eagerly searching for balance.
When the body, or any living organism finds balance — homeostasis — it functions optimally. Our neuromuscular system is no different. When the knot in your lower back is released in a massage it feels incredible. However, it will keep coming back unless certain antagonistic muscles are strengthened to support and hold it.
That one Pilates class changed the trajectory of my career. Now, 1 ½ years later, I have completed nine-modules of a comprehensive Pilates training program; involving 113 hours of course work and 350 hours of observation, self-practice, and teaching. I will be able to sit for my National Certified Pilates Teacher (NCPT) examination this June.
I have joined the family at Sakash Health and Wellness teaching Pilates and I am so grateful to have found a community to share my love and fascination with the human body and movement with.
It is easy and comfortable to find a practitioner or modality that helps you feel “good enough” and to keep the problem areas at bay, but are you ever fully addressing the problem?
Joseph Pilates is quoted to have said, "Change happens through movement and movement heals."
As our bodies change with time we need to have the tools available to us to stay strong and mobile and to be able to enjoy all of the things we love to do.
No single person or modality is the answer, the body is too complex and brilliant. It needs you to give equal attention to strength and balance as you do to release. Ask yourself frequently if you are holding yourself accountable to your body and what it needs. Have you found your missing piece? When you do, make a point to build a team of practitioners who are as invested in your body as you are.
Emily Tole is a licensed massage therapist and Pilates teacher at Sakash Health and Wellness in North Conway. The studio offers private Pilates sessions, group classes on the Pilates equipment, and specialized physical therapy evaluation and treatment plans. More information can be found at sakashhw.com or by calling (603) 662-3166.
