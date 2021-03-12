CONWAY — “Spring Thaw” is the theme for the new two-month exhibit at the Mt Washington Valley Arts Association’s current show at its Main Street Art gallery in Norcross Place.
The arts association's own Main Street Art Gallery recently moved to a new location in Norcross Place, between Sawyer River Trading Company and Nancy's Alterations. With enlarged space and greater access and visibility, the gallery has seen increased traffic flow and sales.
The gallery requires all COVID-19 protocols be observed when in the gallery — mask wearing, hand sanitizing and social distancing — so visitors will feel safe when viewing the artworks.
"Spring Thaw" will be on display through the end of April and includes art from both local and regional artists. A sampling of local artists includes Rosemary Gerbutavich, Sandi Poor, JP Goodwin and Virginia Moore displaying watercolors; oil and acrylic painters Bob Gordon, Sharon Allen, Don Onusseit and Jean Bradley; pastels by Sarah Eastman; glass art by Debony Thorne; and photographers Karen Lord, Elaine Ford and Eric Gillette. Regional artists include Mary Ellen Moran, James O'Donnell, Martha Aucoin and Linda McDermott.
Two of the three display areas in the gallery show multiple artists' work mixed on the walls. The Resident Artist Room, displays artworks of six artists, each having a larger wall to display more of their pieces.
These artists pay a higher fee and hang their own work with their biography within their display. Both systems of hanging art represent the MWV Arts Association's mission of supporting artists of all levels (within certain parameters) to feel they are welcome.
The gallery has a wide range of price points for original art and matted prints and cards are abundant in the gallery, offering many options for art buyers.
The resident artists in this show include Sandi Poor, Bill Fein, Sarah Eastman, Barbara Perry and Merle Sciacca.
In other news, the arts association is busy planning this year’s annual Art in the Park to be held Aug 7 and 8. The signature art show was canceled last year due to COVID so this year’s show is long awaited and greatly anticipated.
Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, follow them on Facebook.
The Mt Washington Valley Arts Association is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that welcomes new members and donations.
