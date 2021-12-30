CONWAY — “Exploring the Human Form,” an exhibit of six recent sculptures by artist Thom Perkins, is now on display at the Conway Public Library at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway. A “Meet the Artist” event will be held in January at the library.
Perkins studied sculpture, drawing and photography at the University of Connecticut graduating with a BFA in 1971. He relocated to the Mount Washington Valley in 1976 to work as executive director of Jackson Ski Touring for 38 years. Since retiring, he has returned to his artistic roots in the form of abstract sculpture.
Perkins’ sculptures reflect his reference to shapes, with an emphasis on drawn edges and the space between objects. Early figurative pieces evolved into later conceptual constructivist shapes using intuitive imagery which seem to be part of genetic code without relying on duplicating nature.
Six of his recent sculptures have been selected for the exhibit. Many of the sculptures relate to paleontological museum fossil reconstruction displays providing spatial orientation to disconnected elements allowing the viewer to ponder the missing pieces.
“As our Ham Community Room, where we normally display art, was booked through the fall, we moved his show to the first floor." Kathy Keene, program coordinator at the Conway Public Library, said. "I never imagined these sculptures would pair so well with the antique clock and our furnishings. The pieces are not only beautiful, but thought provoking. When I found that the sculptures were created almost entirely from items retrieved from the Transfer Station, I was even more taken aback.”
The pieces are constructed using hardwoods, bronze, brass, copper and steel. Each sculpture is crafted mostly from recycled repurposed materials, from discarded furniture and construction debris to metal pieces from Perkins’ sailboat. The material is completely transformed and the raw material is then used in the construction of his pieces from his drawings.
For decades, Perkins, who lives and works in Center Conway, put his sculptural talent to use in the design and construction of Jackson's cross-country trail system.
“Trails are just large earth sculptures," Perkins said. "Now I’m back to my artistic passion — making objects as I see them.”
Perkins’ work is in the permanent collection in the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum in Hartford, Conn., and many private collections. His recent drawing entitled “Incident on 4th Street” will be on display at the Museum of Art at the University of New Hampshire in Durham being hung this winter in a juried show entitled “On the Edge.”
The Conway Public Library is open Monday through Saturday and provides a wide range of resources to maintain an educational, cultural and recreational role for the public.
For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603) 447-5552.
For more information on Perkins, go to his Facebook page at facebook.com/tpsculptor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.