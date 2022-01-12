CONWAY — M&D Playhouse, located at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway Village, opens its 2022 season with the production of “girl,” by Megan Mostyn-Brown, a play about what it means to be a girl in this day and age and the mature themes that are so relevant in today’s culture. The dialogue deals with feelings of heartbreak and hopelessness, but also humor, honesty, and hope.
The play will feature the work of local artist Virginia Moore. Moore uses an alcohol ink technique to create vibrant and colorful abstracts that caught the eye of set designer Deborah Jasien.
“The set uses projected images to convey the emotion of the character’s storytelling,” said Jasien. “When I saw Virginia’s art, I knew it would be a perfect complement to the design. We are using three of her pieces throughout the show.”
“Girl” is directed by Siobhan Stevens and runs for one week only, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 19-23.
Moore will be selling prints during the run of the show. The prints have been professionally backed, matted, sleeved, and wrapped, with prices ranging from $20 to $30. Moore specializes in custom pet portraits in watercolor and has fun with acrylic pours and learning new techniques. She can be reached at (603) 520-8230, vamoore54@me.com or vmoorepetportraits.com.
“I am honored to have my art be recognized and included in a production by a set designer who is held in such high esteem,” said Moore, who plans to donate a portion of the proceeds of any sales to M&D Playhouse and Mount Washington Valley Arts Association.
For more information on the upcoming season, their COVID policy and for tickets, go to mdplayhouse.com.
