BETHEL, Maine — Maria Zodda, artist and Mahoosuc Land Trust member, has generously donated 10 framed oil-on-canvas landscape paintings to support Mahoosuc Land Trust’s mission.
Anyone who becomes a new member or anyone who donates to its annual appeal at the $250 level by Dec. 31 will receive one painting of their choice.
Paintings are first come, first served.
To see all of the paintings, go to mahoosuc.org/donate.
Zodda splits her time between Nantucket and Newry, Maine. She has been painting for five years, and was recently accepted into the Artist Association of Nantucket.
Her oil compositions are inspired by both the ocean and the mountains. She prefers to paint in the great outdoors when not skiing or sailing.
Zodda continues to take classes to improve her art and expand her vision, and recently studied with John Trainer, a noted New Hampshire master painter.
Her work is shown at the Stewart Johnson gallery on Nantucket in person or online. A former special education teacher, she appreciates this opportunity to give back to Mahoosuc Land Trust as a member and supporter of their mission.
