CONWAY — Summer is in full swing, and the “Lazy Hazy Days” is the current show at the Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery.
Beautiful twilight sunsets, lavender hideaways amid a field of lupine, misty mornings in the notch and a summer lawn in bloom are just a few of the sights you’ll view with this show. The gallery has recently been renovated with paint - walls are now a bright white and focal walls are a deep gray, accenting the artworks beautifully. The show runs for the months of July and August.
The current Residents Room artists are Sarah Eastman, John Girouard, Issac Rader, Barbara Perry, Jan Eskedal, Julie L’Heureux, Betty Flournoy Brown, Merle Sciacca and the Bob Gordon estate paintings.
In the rest of the gallery are eight painters, four photographers and three fine crafters.
The majority of artworks displayed are original paintings in all media with a wide range of price points and styles, from realistic to total abstraction. For a more affordable choice, the gallery has numerous small artworks, boxes of cards, ceramic tiles, jewelry and matted prints.
The gallery is located in Norcross Place, adjacent to Sawyer River Trading Company and is now open longer hours, Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Shop locally and support small businesses. For more information, go to mwvarts.org or call (603) 356-2787.
