CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for "Sex and Other Disturbances," by Marisa Smith, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Sunday, March 27, and Monday, March 28, at 6:30 pm.
While a vicious storm pummels Manhattan with no end in sight, Sarah, Alan and Ruth find themselves on the treacherous shoals of midlife in this dark comedy of unintended consequences.
When your husband is too busy buying cabins in Newfoundland for the apocalypse, what’s the harm in having a little affair? Sarah, a former actress and now stay-at-home mom and woman on the verge, finds out the hard way in this fast-paced comedy about friendship, love, sex and other disturbances.
The director of "Sex and Other Disturbances" is looking for two men and three women able to play ages 30 to 40s. The character list is available online. The actors should be aware they may be asked to discuss sex and there is also physical contact between characters on stage.
Auditioners will be asked to do a cold read from the script and may request sides in advance from the director by contacting owner@cranmoreinn.com.
Performance dates are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, June 2-12.
M&D employs the utmost care regarding COVID and requires all staff, volunteers, cast and crew to be vaccinated. If cast, you will be required to show proof of vaccination.
For more information on auditions, upcoming shows and more, go to mdplayhouse.com.
