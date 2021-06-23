CONWAY — In partnership with the Ham Area, Arts In Motion Theater Co. will present Roald Dahl’s "James and the Giant Peach," book by Timothy Allen McDonald, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International, the production, directed and choreographed by Dr. Aimee Frechette with music under the direction of Jennifer Bradeen, will have eight performances June 24, 25 and 26, July 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.
and June 26 and 27 and July 3 at 2 p.m. at the Ham Arena in Conway.
The stage production of "James and the Giant Peach" is based on the classic novel by Dahl that tells the tale of a young orphan named James, who is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down an old peach tree.
After discovering a magic potion, a magical journey of epic proportions ensues James finds himself inside a gigantic peach surrounded by life-sized insects, all with very peculiar personalities. After the peach falls off the tree and rolls into the ocean, the unlikely crew faces many challenges, but thanks to James’ quick-wit, creative thinking, and tenacity to
tackle all of life’s challenges, they learn to live and work together as a new family.
Featuring many talented local actors, including Nola Bradeen and Charlie Nourse as James, Quinn Hagerty as the fiddle-playing grasshopper and Fryeburg Academy alum Abbie Vaughn, as the magical narrator Ladhalord,
Marking Arts In Motion’s first production since the onset of the pandemic over a year ago,
"James and the Giant Peach" has been created incorporating safety protocols every step of the way.
In order to safely distance audience members from the cast and from one another, the Ham Arena proves to be the perfect performance venue. Both Boards of Directors hope this partnership is long-term and look forward to truly transforming the familiar space, typically for ice skating and hockey events, into a unique and extraordinary live-theatre experience.
“The reprieve that was necessary due to the pandemic has created a massive void for all of us, but has also allowed us to recognize even further, the deep appreciation we have for the performing arts as a means of self-expression, personal joy, and connection with others who share the same love,” director and choreographer Aimee Frechette said.
“Returning to the stage with a fantastical story that celebrates the wisdom of a child who is desperate to find his place in the world alongside a loveable cast of characters, is the perfect way to cultivate the power of a child and the uniqueness in us all.”
"James and the Giant Peach" has an approximate run time of 80 minutes.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to artsinmotiontheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.