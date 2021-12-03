SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, will be closing its 2021 season with Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night or What You Will,” its fourth annual holiday production.
Its annual festive show brings something new to the production each year. This year’s “Twelfth Night” will be performed by a cast of 50 experienced professional and local actors and will be filled with your favorite holiday songs between scenes. This production will be a hybrid.
The performances will be Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom and Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sandwich Town Hall Theater.
In-person performances will be masked, limited seating available. The in-person performances will be performed in an oral interpretation style at music stands, to allow for distancing of actors.
Tickets to this production are available for reservation online at advicetotheplayers.org or by calling (603) 284-7115.
The suggested donation for tickets is $15.
In case you have missed prior years’ performances, this play takes you to the foreign land of Illyria where Viola and her twin brother Sebastian are separated in a shipwreck. Thinking her brother is dead, Viola disguises herself as a man and becomes a servant to Orsino, the duke. He is in love with Lady Olivia; however, she refuses to see anyone after the death of her brother.
Quickly, Cesario (Viola in disguise) becomes a favorite of Orsino and is sent to be the messenger for him to Olivia. A love triangle forms as Olivia falls for Viola (in disguise as Cesario) while Viola is falling for Orsino. Festive foolery ensues as the other members of Olivia’s court are introduced.
In this particular production, all the tracks are doubled, so every performer plays at least two parts. Viola and Fabian will be played by Beth Harris, Feste and Sebastian by Charls Sedgwick Hall (who is appearing courtesy of the Actor’s Equity Association), Orsino and Sir Toby will be played by local favorite Chris Boldt and his counterpart Olivia and Sir Andrew Aguecheek will be played by Martha Nichols.
To complete this cast we have Malvolio/Antonio/Curio played by Hank Offinger and Cheryl Fifield will be taking on Maria/Officer/Priest/ and Valentine.
Advice To The Players’ own Jessie Chapman is directing the production joined by Mikayla Caterino as co-director, who worked on the Studio Series and “The Ballad of Daphnis & Chloe” earlier this year.
Advice To The Players is a unique company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players has spent the last 22 years bringing award-winning productions of William Shakespeare’s richly passionate plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
