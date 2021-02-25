WOLFEBORO — The folk-rock trio Gathering Time, based out of Long Island, N.Y. will be appearing in a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, opening the Wolfeboro Friends of Music spring segment of their 85th concert season.
Simply email info@wfriendsofmusic.org. to request the link to the special YouTube channel. The link will be released the afternoon prior to concert time and sent to your email address. Access to this WFOM virtual concert is free of charge.
Stuart Markus, Hillary Foxsong and Terry McKeveny have played Wolfeboro in two prior years.
Markus, Foxsong and McKeveny together “re-present” the songs of the great folk pioneers such as The Byrds; Peter, Paul and Mary; Crosby Stills & Nash; and the Weavers as well as composing new lyrics and music.
Gathering Time went public in 2007 with their first recording, a holiday classic "Light One Candle," by Peter Yarrow.
Stuart Markus, a fixture on Long Island's folk and acoustic scene since the mid-1990s, actually grew up in Rochester, N.Y., where he studied at the Eastman School of Music. Now, Markus is a leading organizer of folk music affairs on the Island, notably the annual Harry Chapin tribute concerts and he currently serves on the board of the Folk Music Society of Huntington, bringing the many local folk scenes into contact and cooperation.
A lover of history and all things maritime, Stuart is also half of the sea chantey duo The Royal Yard. Besides five albums with Gathering Time, four of which made the top-five on the Folk Alliance International Folk DJ Chart, Markus has recorded two solo CDs, and EP and "Songs in the Key of Sea" with Strike the Bell.
Foxsong grew up with a professional singer grandmother and musical mother, her earliest memories are of singing along with the first Peter, Paul & Mary album as a toddler. Her singing ability, she says, is a gift from her grandmother, who coached her for years. She is also one-third of the trio Folk Goddesses, and her songs have been recorded by both groups. Hillary is a gifted photographer and dedicated bird watcher, while not in her home studio with her husband, recording engineer Ted Stoforos, who does most of the recording and mixing for Gathering Time.
A professional musician since the age of 18, McKeveny is recognized as one of the top guitarists on the Long Island folk circuits running the gamut from tuxedo-clad club dates to national finger-style guitar competitions. As a songwriter, he is responsible for a full third of the group's original material, and is the primary guitar arranger for the group. Besides three albums with Gathering Time, McKeveny has two albums of solo finger-style guitar as well as "High Road" with fellow Long Islander Joe Caggiano. A dedicated guitar teacher with a roster of dedicated students, McKeveny is also a member of the rock cover band The Fugitives.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music would be immensely appreciative if any music lover/supporter would consider going to wfriendsofmusic.org and making a donation or mailing a donation to WFOM, PO Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
