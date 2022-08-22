CONWAY — White Mountain Musical Arts will be presenting “Classical Music for a Summer Evening” on Saturday, Aug. 27, at First Church of Christ, Congregational at 2521 White Mountain Highway in North Conway at 7:30 p.m.
White Mountain Musical Arts has hosted a celebration of Bach and Friends music during the last weekend in August. While it is difficult for many to imagine another summer in the valley without a festival, the board of directors decided that there continues to be concern for a large group performance.
To meet the universal need for live music, Music Advisor Floyd Corson and Music Director Dr. Robert Lehmann created a “Classical Music for a Summer Evening,” including a varied program of masterpieces, including Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Cantata BWV 202” (featuring soprano Elisabeth Marshall); Antonio Vivaldi’s “Violin Concerto in D Major” (featuring Dr. Lehmann); and Alan Hovhaness’ “Prayer of St. Gregory” (featuring local resident Dana Russian on trumpet).
Following intermission pianists local resident Corson and Duncan Cumming will perform Gabriel Fauré’s “Dolly Suite,” six original pieces for four hands, one piano.
Samuel Barber’s “Capricorn Concerto” (featuring Peggy Vagts on flute, Cheryl Bishkoff on oboe, and Dana Russian on trumpet) will be the concluding masterpiece of the evening. A small chamber ensemble will round out the participating musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.