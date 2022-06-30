CONWAY — White Mountain Musical Arts will be presenting an evening of Americana featuring the award-winning Beacon Brass Quintet at Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway on Tuesday, July 5, at 7 p.m.
Acclaimed in Bostonia Magazine as “one of the nation’s finest chamber ensembles,” the Beacon Brass Quintet was the first brass ensemble to win the prestigious Concert Artists Guild Award.
The quintet has performed throughout the United States on radio and television and has recorded the theme music for “The Advocates” on PBS.
In addition to concert venues, the Beacon Brass Quintet has been featured at prestigious special events, including a Carnegie Hall recital, the opening ceremonies for the John F. Kennedy Library and the centennial dinner for the members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
The Beacon Brass Quintet is noted for its expertise across a wide spectrum of music, presenting nine world premiere performances and commissioning several new works.
In recent years, the Beacon Brass has been featured in informal lecture-recitals with famed Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart. The musicians are members of the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Boston Ballet Orchestra, Landmarks Orchestra, Portland Symphony Orchestra, Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, Boston Modern Orchestra Project, Boston Lyric Opera and Springfield Symphony Orchestra.
