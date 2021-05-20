INTERVALE — Every Friday night beginning on July 16 through Sept. 24, live music can be enjoyed on the lawn behind the Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
The 11-week series has something for every type of music fan in the Mount Washington Valley, including soul, rock and roll, grunge, reggae, blues and country.
The Sunset Concert Series will kick off with Adam Ezra Group on Friday, July 16. The following Friday, July 23, the Theater in the Wood welcomes new comers to the valley: The Duppy Conquerors, a tribute to Bob Marley.
On Friday, July 30, celebrate Jerry Garcia with the “Blues-Grassicana” band, August First. The Big Takeover, led by the powerhouse, Jamaican-born singer and songwriter NeeNee Rushie, hits the stage on Friday, Aug 6.
Billy Wylder and their incredible mixture of American folk and rock perform on Aug. 13. Modern soul artist Jesse Dee and his full band jam out on Friday, Aug. 20th while the 10-piece blues band, The Blues Brother Next Generation will visit valley for the first time to perform on Aug. 27.
Rocking and rolling into September, the grunge duo of Muddy Ruckus visits the Theater in the Wood on Friday, Sept. 3. Continuing to rock out while adding a bit of Celtic flair, The American Rogues join the fun on Friday, Sept. 10.
The series then takes a turn into the world of country music with No Shoes Nation Band, a tribute to Kenny Chesney, performing on Friday, Sept. 17th. The final performance of the series will be a big one, as local favorites, the Starlight Honeys, take the stage on Friday, Sept. 24.
Doors to the venue will open at 7 p.m. with performances starting at 7:30 p.m. every Friday evening.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Lawn seating for each concert is $19 while premium seating is $27. Members of Believe in Books Literacy Foundation save 15 percent on all tickets they purchase.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to theaterinthewood.org.
