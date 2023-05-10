Gunhild Carling

World-renowned multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling will be performing at the Mountain Top Gala at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Sunday, May 21. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BROWNFIELD, Maine — This year’s Mountain Top Gala will be held at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Sunday, May 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will be “Celebration of Spring and Swing” with a one-of-a-kind dinner and a unique concert performance featuring world-renowned multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling, Sweden’s swinging sensation.

Carling, who will travel from her home in California to perform for Mountain Top Music, sings, tap dances and plays more than 10 instruments (trumpet, trombone, bagpipes, piano, harp, harmonica, recorder, ukulele, to name just a few), often at the same time, although the trombone is her favorite.

