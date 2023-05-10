BROWNFIELD, Maine — This year’s Mountain Top Gala will be held at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, on Sunday, May 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will be “Celebration of Spring and Swing” with a one-of-a-kind dinner and a unique concert performance featuring world-renowned multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling, Sweden’s swinging sensation.
Carling, who will travel from her home in California to perform for Mountain Top Music, sings, tap dances and plays more than 10 instruments (trumpet, trombone, bagpipes, piano, harp, harmonica, recorder, ukulele, to name just a few), often at the same time, although the trombone is her favorite.
Having performed since early childhood, she now tours extensively, records, is an internet phenomenon and has been featured on numerous TV shows here and abroad, including “Dancing with the Stars” in Sweden, “America’s Got Talent,” “ABC news” and more. Notably, she played for the king of Sweden on his 70th birthday.
She has just released a brand-new album, “Good Evening Cats,” that she says attempts to capture the fun of her live performances, where she and her family of musicians routinely wow audiences everywhere.
Of her recent performance at Birdland in New York City, Broadway World critic Stephen Mosher wrote, “This writer who sees as much nightclub, cabaret and concert action as is humanly possible can honestly say I have never seen anything like this before. In simplest terms: Amazing.”
The May 21 event will include social time with an open bar, a scrumptious buffet dinner and dessert as only Stone Mountain’s incomparable Carol Noonan can provide, and the concert performance.
Dance away the night if you like or just sit and marvel at this special show of people, place and pleasure. Festive dress is encouraged and will likely range from classic black tie and tux to Hawaiian shirts and denims, plus everything in between.
The event is open to the public. Advance reservations are required, and tickets, which have been selling fast, can be purchased at mountaintopmusic.org/gala.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit students of all ages and talents at Mountain Top Music by helping to keep local music lessons affordable, and will also contribute to Mountain Top’s ongoing outfitting of the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village, with the goal of providing a unique community performing space for music, theater, movies and other events.
