CONWAY — Song leaders Roberta Kirn, Heather Pierson and Bernice Martin will offer “Singing For Every Body,” a community singing gathering at Mountain Top Music Center in Conway on Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m.
Singing in community with others is an embodiment of the universal need to connect and share with one another, and a direct path to wellness and joy. Through songs both original and collected from cultures and traditions around the world, Kirn, Pierson, and Martin will gently and joyfully guide participants through a shared time of singing for all ages and abilities.
Kirn is the Martha’s Vineyard-based founder of BeWellSing and The Song Exchange Project. A dance and music major at Dartmouth and Sarah Lawrence colleges, she has also studied singing and song leading with such luminaries as Ysaye Barnwell and Bobby McFerrin.
Creating a cross-cultural web of song, Kirn has taught and collected songs around the globe, including Kenya, Haiti, South Africa, Zambia, Italy, Cuba, Germany, Brazil and throughout the United States. She believes that singing, drumming and moving with others is not only fun, but profoundly healing for both individuals and groups. For more information about Kirn, go to bewellsing.com.
Pierson is a Conway-based singer/songwriter, pianist, song leader and nationally touring performer. Martin is a Maine-based singer-songwriter, licensed massage therapist, song leader, and ordained community minister.
Together, they launched “Heart Songs and Circle Songs” in 2018 with the release of their first songbook and CD.
Their second songbook was released in February 2021 and they lead biweekly sings on Zoom. Their original songs have found their way into community and hospice choirs, churches, schools, and hearts around the world. For more information, go to heartsongsandcirclesongs.com
Singing For Every Body is a free event, but donations are welcome and appreciated. All ages and abilities welcome.
