CONWAY — The 12th annual 24 Hours of Music, Mountain Top Music Center’s signature fundraising “performathon,” is set to return in person this year, April 1-3 at the Majestic Theatre in Conway.
Students, teachers, amateurs and professionals come together for a weekend full of music, in support of Mountain Top Music Center, the Mount Washington Valley’s very own non-profit community music school and performance venue.
Central to the event is the participation of more than 100 youth and adult students currently enrolled in lessons at Mountain Top, who raise money by collecting sponsorship pledges for their performances.
The fun begins early, at noon on Friday, April 1, with two regular series events and an evening of adult and teen student performances, prior to the noon-to-noon marathon on Saturday and Sunday.
Highlights of Saturday include the return of the popular Mountain Top Community String Band after a two-year absence from performing; selections by Zest, the University of Vermont’s a cappella group, whose co-music director is MTMC alumnus Addison Schwarz; timeless tunes from the American Songbook performed by vocalist Elizabeth Roth and pianist George Wiese; and music on the Majestic Mainstage by local groups. The Majestic Café will serve beverages into the evening.
Sunday features a “toe-tapping” brunch with food catered by Kimball Packard of the Farmstand B&B in Tamworth, and Celtic music by Mountain Top alumna Fiona Howell. The ticketed event features a selection of menu items, with beverages served by the Majestic Café.
On the Majestic Mainstage, student performances begin at 8 a.m., with adult student combos led by Chad Cummings and Justin Ramos performing, and a windup from Mountain Top student and singer-songwriter Willow Carter.
Mountain Top's regular “First Friday” series, at noon on Friday, April 1, gets the weekend off to an early start, featuring music for four cellos. The Majestic Café’s Friday night performers on April 1 are Laurie and Ken Turley. The teaching studios at Mountain Top will be open for tours on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, preceding the official 24-Hours kickoff at 11 a.m. With the exception of the Sunday morning brunch, all events are open to the public by donation.
All funds raised from the student pledge drive, and all donations received during the 24 Hours of Music event, support the year-round educational programs at Mountain Top Music Center.
For more information and to donate, go to mountaintopmusic.org and navigate to the “24 Hours of Music” page. Mountain Top strongly recommends advance reservations for the Sunday brunch.
