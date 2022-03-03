TAMWORTH — The Arts Council of Tamworth and the Tamworth Rec Department have announced that they will present the first annual Snow Stompah, an outdoor music and arts festival, on March 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
The family-friendly event will be held on the Rec Department fields on Durrell Road in Tamworth. While the event is free, preregistration is recommended at artstamworth.org.
In making the announcement, Max Harrison, executive director of the Arts Council, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with the Tamworth Rec Department to put on Snow Stompah, our first in-person event in two years. We’ve put together a great mix of live music, snow games, art activities and demonstrations, and more that the whole family will enjoy. We’ve also invited a few of the area’s favorite food trucks which will be on hand for food purchases.”
Headliner for the live music will be The Cassaday Concoction, a three-piece band that has been taking the East Coast by storm with their exciting blend of rock, funk, and blues.
Also slated to appear: Dakota Jones, known for combining the “power of Chaka Khan, wild spontaneity of Janis Joplin and the honey-dripping sensuality of Marvin Gaye.”
While the musical line-up alone should make it a stompin’ good time, Tamworth Rec Department Director Dan Beauregard added “We’ve planned a whole range of interactive outdoor games, and activities that will appeal to all ages.”
Putting on the free event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community and festival sponsors, which include Amy Rogers of The Masiello Group and The Tamworth Foundation.
The Arts Council of Tamworth has facilitated creative opportunities for the people of Tamworth, New Hampshire and the surrounding area since 1966. ACT provides diverse arts and cultural opportunities designed to be accessible to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.