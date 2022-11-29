Dark Train Express

Dark Train Express (from left, Eben Eastman, Chad Cummings, Joseph Della Valla and Gideon Richard) will be performing at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Dec. 2. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Dark Train Express quartet (Chad Cummings, Eben Eastman, Gideon Richard and Joseph Della Valla) will play a spirited hour of Cummings’ pop/rock/jazz fusion originals at noon on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway.

Cummings, vocals and guitar, has taught guitar, bass and piano at Mountain Top Music Center for nearly 20 years. His many students include Riley Parkhurst, a frequent performer in the area and a recent graduate of Berklee School of Music in Boston; Rafe Matregrano, a fixture of the valley music scene; and Willow Carter, 2022 winner of WMWV’s “Song of the Year,” currently a student at Berklee. Cummings’ theory-based approach to music instruction has benefited scores of others over the years.

