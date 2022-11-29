CONWAY — The Dark Train Express quartet (Chad Cummings, Eben Eastman, Gideon Richard and Joseph Della Valla) will play a spirited hour of Cummings’ pop/rock/jazz fusion originals at noon on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway.
Cummings, vocals and guitar, has taught guitar, bass and piano at Mountain Top Music Center for nearly 20 years. His many students include Riley Parkhurst, a frequent performer in the area and a recent graduate of Berklee School of Music in Boston; Rafe Matregrano, a fixture of the valley music scene; and Willow Carter, 2022 winner of WMWV’s “Song of the Year,” currently a student at Berklee. Cummings’ theory-based approach to music instruction has benefited scores of others over the years.
Cummings discovered guitar at age 11, and was part of the vibrant original-music band scene in Boston while still in his teens. In addition to his work with Dark Train Express, he plays bass and keyboards, and sings lead and harmony vocals, for Brazen Cane, a classic rock and new country band popular across New England. His album, "Hot Cars and Fast Guitars," is available at chadcummings.hearnow.com, and on iTunes and Apple Music.
Eastman, bass, and Richard, guitar, have both studied with Cummings for many years. Della Valla is a drum student of Craig Bryan.
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley musicians, who share their music with the community without compensation. All First Friday concerts are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center's mission of "enriching lives with music.”
Admission is by donation, with open seating. Pre-concert donations may be made at mountaintopmusic.org, at the “box office” link. Walk-ins are also welcome.
