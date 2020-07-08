SANDWICH — Advice To The Players’ Concert Series will be heading into the digital age with a mix of livestreams, recorded content and social-distancing plans for the Arts Center at 12 Main Street in Sandwich.
All concerts will be available online at 7:30 p.m. (nearly) every Thursday through the end of August accessible via Advice To The Players’ Facebook page. Concerts will be available online for one week and donations made to the concerts campaign will be split 50/50 between Advice To The Players and that weeks concert artist(s).
To donate, go to Advice To The Players’ concert page at advicetotheplayers.org/the-concerts-series.html. Some performances will have live audiences at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street in Center Sandwich with limited capacity seating that implements social distancing in accordance with up-to-date State and CDC recommendations.
All live performances require an RSVP and up to date information on a specific upcoming concert can be found at advicetotheplayers.org.
July 16: Elizabeth Field and Uri Wassertzug of the Lakeview Chamber Group are the next performers in our series. Their performance will be available on Facebook premiere July 16 at 7:30 p.m. and will be available online for one week. They will be performing chamber music, field on her violin and Wassertzug on his viola.
July 23: Lindsay Roberts accompanied by Tamar Greene will be showcasing a lovely performance of Broadway music and other show tunes. Her concert will be available online only as she will be showing clips from two past concerts recorded at the Arts Center at 12 Main, as well as some new material recorded specifically for Advice To The Players’ Concert Series.
Her performance will be available online on Facebook Premiere at 7:30 p.m. on July 23 and will remain online for one week.
July 30: Andriana Gnap is planning a program of classic jazz, Ukrainian songs, and some of her own work. Her concert will be recorded on July 29 at the Art’s Center and be available online July 30 starting at 7:30 p.m. and remain available for the week.
Other performers include: David Lockwood, Aug. 5 and 6; Tammy and John Flanigan, Aug. 12 and 13; Shepley Metcalf with Ron Roy, Aug. 19 and 20; and The Bakery Band Aug. 26 and 27. Dates reflect Wednesday live performances (once permitted) and the Thursday online release date).
The series at the Arts Center at 12 Main Street is produced by Advice To The Players. The series hosts weekly concerts in the summer, and intermittent concerts through the fall, winter and spring. Donations support the arts, the artists and the venue.
For more information, go to advicetotheplayers.org/the-concerts-series.
