As a film fan, I wanted to give myself a challenge this Valentine’s Day: Pick one romantic comedy per decade dating back to the 1920s.
Admittedly, I haven’t seen as many films from the 1920s-1940s as I have of more recent decades, but I’ve been able to find a worthy representative for each decade. I also gave myself the parameters that I couldn’t duplicate actors, writers or directors, otherwise my list would be full of repeated appearances by personal favorites.
The 1920s: “The Circus” (1928)
Charlie Chaplin’s Tramp character bumbles his way into being the star of a traveling circus. Naturally, he falls in love with a horse rider (Merna Kennedy), but alas she only has eyes for a tightrope walker. Chaplin’s slapstick comedy is nicely paired with a bittersweet melancholy that makes this both endearing and funny.
The 1930s: “It Happened One Night” (1934)
This Frank Capra film is the template for all romantic comedies that followed. A runaway heiress (Claudette Colbert) travels cross-country with a down-on-his luck journalist (Clark Gable). Naturally, they hate each other at first but reluctantly grow fond of each other. There are several classic scenes, including the walls of Jericho and Colbert’s leggy hitchhiking technique.
1940s: “His Girl Friday” (1940)
Fast-paced banter was a signature of comedies during this era, and few films can match the speed and wit of this remake of “The Front Page.” An editor (Cary Grant) lures back his former star reporter (Rosalind Russell) with a juicy story. Russell must choose between her career and her fiance (Ralph Bellamy). In the original “Front Page,” the reporter was a man, but the gender switch transforms the film into a terrific romantic comedy and the best version of this oft-told story.
1950s: “Some Like It Hot” (1959)
More than 60 years later, this Billy Wilder comedy remains as fresh and funny as when it first came out. A pair of musicians (Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis) on the run from the mob throw on some dresses and join an all-girl band heading to Florida. Things are complicated when Curtis falls hard for the band’s singer (Marilyn Monroe). A film ahead of its time, its views on gender and sexuality still feel progressive.
1960s: “Barefoot in the Park” (1967)
Playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon was a staple of the 1960s and beyond. “The Odd Couple,” arguably his best-known work, isn’t a romantic comedy, but “Barefoot in the Park” is in some ways a romantic twist on the premise. The script focuses on newlyweds (Robert Redford and Jane Fonda) — she’s a free spirit, he’s more conservative — confronting the challenges of living together in a small New York apartment. Nothing groundbreaking, but sweet and charming. M&D Playhouse will be presenting the play version of “Barefoot in the Park” starting Feb. 10.
1970s: “Annie Hall” (1977)
Woody Allen takes the familiar rom-com template and subverts it by sorting through the memories of a failed relationship. There’s innovative use of split screens, subtitles and animation. The film firmly establishes the neurotic intellectual as the comic archetype for most modern romantic comedies.
1980s: “When Harry Met Sally…” (1989)
With an idealized New York City as a backdrop, director Rob Reiner and co-writer Nora Ephron show how two friends (Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan) meet throughout the years and the friendship slowly develops into something more. Includes the classic “I’ll have what she’s having” scene.
1990s: “Before Sunrise” (1995)
This is in many ways the antithesis of Ephron’s “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise” simply focuses on two strangers (Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy) talking for hours as they walk around Vienna. Their conservation is philosophical, funny and romantic and would continue in two sequels, “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight.”
2000s: “High Fidelity” (2000)
No list of essential romantic comedies would be complete without an appearance by John Cusack, one of the more underrated and charming romantic leads. Cusack brings vulnerability and charisma to his roles. In “High Fidelity,” he plays a character who isn’t always likable but always relatable. The film also features a hilarious breakout performance from Jack Black.
2010s: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)
Director Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel combines elements of the romantic comedy, video games, kung fu, comic books, rock musicals, 20-something slacker angst and Canada, puts them in a blender and hits puree.
2020s: “Palm Springs” (2020)
In a variation on the “Groundhog Day” formula, instead of one-person stuck repeating a day, two people (Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti) face the seemingly endless time-loop together. Facing infinite together, the pair inevitably fall in love. Samberg and Milioti have wonderful goofball chemistry together that also yields to unexpected dramatic moments.
Honorable mentions: “City Lights” (1931), “Bringing Up Baby” (1938), “The Philadelphia Story” (1940), “Shop Around the Corner” (1940), “Pillow Talk” (1959), “The Apartment” (1960), “Alfie” (1966), “The Goodbye Girl” (1977), “Say Anything” (1989), “Defending Your Life” (1991), “Groundhog Day” (1993), “Chasing Amy” (1997), “Keeping the Faith (2000), “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004), “Stranger Than Fiction” (2005), “Midnight in Paris” (2011), “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “La La Land” (2016).
