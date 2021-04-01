Now that Disney+ has resurrected “The Mighty Ducks” franchise with the new series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” (the second episode of which debuts Friday, with new episodes every Friday through May 28), it seems like a good time to revisit the original film trilogy.
Released in 1992, “The Mighty Ducks” is an underdog story of a misfit youth hockey team that is turned around by a reluctant adult with a bad attitude. It is essentially a PG version of the “The Bad News Bear.” Yes, “Bad News Bears” was also PG, but ’70s PG is very different from ’90s PG (but that’s a story for another day).
“The Mighty Ducks” is pretty standard formula storytelling, but it has a few things going for it that elevate it above many of the clones that followed in the wake of its popularity.
First, you have Emilo Estevez as Gordon Bombay, a cutthroat lawyer who played hockey in his youth, but became disillusioned with the game after the death of his father and a devastating loss that his coach (Lane Smith) blamed on him.
After a DUI, a judge sentences Bombay to community service as the coach of a disastrous pee-wee hockey team. Of course, he can’t stand the kids at first, but eventually warms up to them, reconnects with his love of the sport and, in the process, becomes a better person.
In the early scenes, Estevez channels the smarmy yuppie he played in 1985’s “St. Elmo’s Fire” (again, that’s a story for another day). Bombay has a satisfying emotional journey and the success of that is largely due to Estevez’ earnest and charming performance.
The film is also better directed than a lot of the era's family fare. At least one shot’s composition feels more like something out of a Brian DePalma film than a Disney sports comedy.
Director Stephen Herek’s previous films included “Critters,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” all of which had varying degrees of subversion and high energy.
“The Mighty Ducks” also benefits from having kids that talk and act like actual kids rather than movie kids. There are scenes of the kids just hanging out — including a fun montage set at a mall — and their camaraderie feels genuine.
The child actors are also better than most. The stand outs include Joshua Jackson’s Charlie Conway, essentially the lead of the younger cast; Elden Henson as Fulton Reed, who has a powerful but inconsistent slapshot; Matt Doherty as jokester Les Averman; and Shaun Weiss as Goldberg the goalie. The adult cast is also strong with the aforementioned Smith making a worthy villain and Joss Ackland helping to ground the film as Bombay’s mentor Hans. There are also sweet scenes between Estevez and Heidi Kling as Charlie’s mom.
With the first sequel, “D2: The Mighty Ducks,” the tone became sillier. Several cast members were cut and new characters were introduced under the pretense that the Ducks were representing the U.S. in the Junior Goodwill Games and needed new players from around the country.
These new characters feel more like the gimmicky ’90s movie kids that the original avoided. There’s speed skater Luis (Mike Vitar) who can’t stop; Dwayne (Ty O'Neal), a trick puck handler from Texas who isn’t above roping an opponent; enforcer Portman (Aaron Lohr) who joins Fulton to form the Bash Brothers; and Russ (Kenan Thompson) with his physics-defying knuckle puck.
This shift to a broader approach isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and “D2” is probably funnier and more crowd pleasing than the original even if the first installment was the stronger film overall.
“D2” gets weighed down in the middle by a subplot in which Bombay gets his head turned by sponsorship deals. It is a forced bit of drama to turn him back into the jerk Bombay of the beginning of the first film. It doesn’t work.
Each of the sequels follow the “Rocky” formula with the Ducks losing to a new adversary in the middle of the film, only to face-off against them in a rematch in the finale.
“D3: The Mighty Ducks” is the weakest of the three, with the Ducks getting sports scholarships to a private school where they become the JV team that is bullied by the upperclassman varsity team.
Estevez agreed to appear in the third film if Disney funded a film he wanted to direct and star in called “The War at Home.” Due to the shooting of that film, Estevez’ availability was limited and he only appeared in about 20 minutes of the film. This means the Ducks get a new coach (Jeffrey Nordling). Nordling is fine, but it is a generic character with no personality.
Jackson essentially becomes the star complete with a story arc in which he goes to a dark and brooding place. It is actually Jackson’s best acting in the series, as he had little interest in being in another “Ducks” movie, and he channeled that attitude into his moody performance.
Also on the plus side, there is some fun with the prank war between the Ducks and the varsity team and some real emotion with the return of Ackland.
Even when these films falter, they always deliver entertaining climatic games, and “D3” is no exception. While the final outcome is a foregone conclusion, how the game is won is genuinely surprising and features one of the better laughs of the series.
Overall, “The Mighty Ducks” is a fun series of films, and that isn’t just nostalgia speaking. I recently introduced the films to a hockey-loving 16-year-old, and she adored the films. There’s an indelible charm to these films.
As for the spin-off animated series about hockey-playing alien ducks from a puck-shaped planet, well, that’s also a story for another day.
