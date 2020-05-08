The weather in New England, according to an 18th century adage, brings “six months of winter, and the rest is rough sledding.”
True to that reputation, the spring of 2020 has offered serious challenges.
Cold temperatures have persisted, with recent nights in the 20s in higher elevations, and wicked winds. And then, of course, the occasional snow.
But take the summer of 1816, for comparison’s sake, when snow fell in early June and cold nights persisted through July and August. There was a summer-long drought that year, and killing frost in September. The summative effect caused crop failure and “short rations for man and beast the following winter and spring,” said the New England Weather Book.
Take heart. May’s full Flower Moon on the 7th was gorgeous, though only hardy plants — the hyacinth, daffodils and forsythia — have dared bloom.
And the long-term outlook predicts brighter times, with moderating temperatures and dry days next week, followed by a stretch of wet weather with highs in the 60s.
Cold, wet soil has left most of my seedlings in a holding pattern, and only a few areas of the garden planted.
I did put in seed potatoes this week, seven varieties in a section with lighter, drier soil. The wager is that they will sit dormant for a bit, but with improving conditions, emerge by the third week of the month.
Otherwise, there has been ample time for soil prep, laying out black plastic and preparing for the season ahead. So often spring takes off in a mad dash, but this year there’s been time for planning and creating a template for the season will yield big dividends come July and August.
I continue to be surprised by how many folks feel compelled to get the whole garden planted in one major effort. Certainly they weed and feed after that, but having sown lengthy rows of beans, broccoli and lettuce that produce massive quantities, the plants then bolt, and that’s it. In other words, there is a mid-summer glut, and not much to be harvested after the middle of August.
A great way to make the most of the season, and keep your plot productive all summer long, is with succession planting. Some cultivars, like tomatoes and corn, do take up a spot for the entire season. But others mature much faster, and once they have passed their peak, plan on having another crop to go in.
For instance, cold-tolerant vegetables like radishes, lettuce and early broccoli, will mature in five to seven weeks, and bush beans, peas and carrots in a 60-day period.
After harvest, add a little manure or compost, and plant a second crop — late-season brassicas, snow peas and herbs. Other good choices for successive planting are later-maturing carrots, beets and lettuce, lettuce, lettuce — which I sow every two or three weeks in order to have an ongoing supply of fresh salads.
Staggering plantings is another form of the succession strategy. Time several sowings of 10-foot increments of bush beans, lettuce and the like at two-week interval, and do the same with beets, radishes and other quick-growing crops.
Also consider that different varieties of the same vegetable mature at different rates. Early carrots like Nelson, large enough to harvest at seven weeks, can be sown at the same time as Bolero, which mature for fall harvest. Information on maturity rates is clearly listed on the back of seed packets or in catalogs.
Succession planting works whether you have a large garden or a postage-stamp plot. In fact, a well-cared-for, intensively cultivated plot can yield three to four times as many edibles as a conventional garden of comparable size. Inter-cropping, also termed companion planting, maximizes yields, too. Lettuce can be sown between larger cultivars like broccoli and tomatoes.
Intensive gardening means packing a maximum number of plants per square foot. Sowing crops in wide rows is a great way to achieve this end. This involves preparing a seedbed anywhere from 6-24 inches wide and either broadcasting the seed within the area or planting several compactly spaced rows.
The most obvious benefit is increased yields, but there are several others. Planting in blocks and wide rows cuts down on the number of footpaths, and with them, soil compaction.
And the seedbeds create a sort of green canopy as they grow, shutting out weeds and retaining moisture by shading the soil.
This is particularly well-suited to root crops like carrots, beets and onions. Beans, on the other hand, are best planted in a more traditional fashion — they need to be completely dry at picking time, and the extra air circulation helps to minimize disease in the crop.
The notion of an overabundant harvest actually sounds pretty good right now, and certainly it is weeks away. But a bit of foresight now will avoid the feast or famine routine that can hit mid-to-late summer, and planning ahead can provide a steady harvest of fresh produce through the warm weather months.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.