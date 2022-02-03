CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway will be hosting local author Rowland Creitz to discuss his book “To Touch the Earth Again” on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m.
This event will be free and open to the public, non-library members included. The event will also be available for attendance via Zoom, email haley@popelibrarynh.org for the link.
“To Touch the Earth Again” is a tale of trouble brewing in the peaceful Appalachian coal-mining town of Possum Run, Tenn., set in 1933. Come hear Creitz speak at the library as he delves into the true story that inspired his debut novel.
Creitz is a local author who has settled down in Stow, Maine. Before becoming an author, Creitz worked as a primary school teacher and is a former Marine. “To Touch the Earth Again” is his first novel and a work of historical fiction. It was released in January 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, making it difficult for this new author to promote his novel.
Creitz released a second novel during the shutdown, an action/suspense novel titled “A Debt Too Dear,” taking place on Monhegan Island, Maine. Both of Creitz’s books are available for checkout at the Pope Memorial Library.
The Pope Memorial Library is a privately funded library free and open to the Mount Washington Valley community. The library is open Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.