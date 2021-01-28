By Laurie LaMountain, Lake Living Magazine
Children’s author Robin Taylor-Chiarello got the idea for her latest book, "Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag," about a year ago. She has been acquainted with the actual Ella Sue for many years, but the impending 80th anniversary of Ella Sue’s birth got Taylor-Chiarello thinking it was high time to share her story with a greater audience.
Born in the Deep South when the United States was poised between the end of the Great Depression and the beginning of World War II, Ella Sue Hargrove (Brewton) was one of six children raised by sharecropper parents who picked cotton and worked the fields in exchange for housing and a share in the proceeds from each harvest. When she turned six, Ella Sue was given her own burlap bag to fill. “We work as a family, it helps pay for our meals,” her father explained.
Written in simple, rhyming verse, Taylor-Chiarello manages to convey the stark realities of the sharecropper existence within the happy context of growing up in a loving home.
Instead of feeling deprived by the fact that she had to miss school during the harvest, Ella Sue proudly wore the dress her mother fashioned from her burlap bag when the harvest was done, for it meant she was grown up enough to help her family.
"Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag" is a heartwarming story of family and the simple pleasures that life affords. It is testament to the human spirit, when people can experience joy, as Ella Sue did, growing up in the oppressive Jim Crow South.
Even though it’s not so very long ago, her childhood recollections will open children’s eyes to issues of race. And if this past year has taught us anything, it’s that in order to understand racial issues in this country, you must look to history.
This book provides young readers a glimpse of an often-overlooked chapter between the end of slavery and where we stand today, and will leave them with the invaluable message that privilege comes in many different packages.
Speaking of which, Steven Lester’s illustrations provide a pitch-perfect visual wrapping for Taylor-Chiarello’s text, which was thoughtfully edited by Marion Davidson. Silver medal recipient of the Mom’s Choice award, "Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag" is a well-timed choice for young readers to observe Black History Month this February.
It’s worth noting that Ella Sue’s childhood memories were first shared with Taylor-Chiarello’s son as bedside stories. Sadly, Thomas died at the young age of fourteen. This book is a way to both tell Ella Sue’s story and honor the memory of her son.
"Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag" is available locally at Bridgton Books in Bridgton, Maine, and Harvest Gold Gallery in Lovell, Maine. You can also find it through several online booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart.
