Saturday, Jan. 14
• King Pine Ski Area is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and owners, employees and skiers looked back on the growth of the mountain resort.
• A house owned by Bond MacGillivray at 506 Christian Hill Road in Lovell, Maine, burned to the ground on Thursday, Jan. 12. No one was home at the time of the fire; the single tenant, Dylan Kirschbaum, lost everything in the blaze.
• Kevin P. Buote, 58, of Plymouth, Mass., died in a car crash Jan. 10 on Route 16 in Ossipee.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
• Town Manager John Eastman said the proposed paid parking plan in North Conway Village is fully legal despite being challenged by a member of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee and North Conway merchants about the plan.
• The Conway School District’s default operating budget is $40,164,973, about $89,000 less than the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.
• A body of a man was found Jan. 1 in a pickup truck on Henderson Road in Conway.
• A reader sent the Sun photos of unidentified light pillars over the Cog Railway from Bretton Woods on the night of Jan. 10.
• The Fryeburg Planning Board held a public hearing on proposed ordinances related to short-term rentals and solar projects.
• Conway School Board members opted to put Project SUCCEED, Conway School District’s after-school program, in the general operating budget for the district rather than as a separate warrant article this year for the first time.
• The old maple tree in front of the Intervale Motel was taken down. The tree had become a lightning rod for criticism against plans to build a new larger hotel on the spot.
• The Kennett High girls’ basketball team racked up two more victories to remain atop the Division II standings, beating Coe-Brown and Oyster River.
• The Kennett High ski jumping team placed second in their first meet of the season.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
• The Conway Planning Board is proposing a one-year moratorium article on short-term rentals in Conway to appear on the town meeting ballot in April. The board has proposed a separate article for a moratorium on new hotels and commercial buildings over 50,000 square feet.
• Hunter’s Shop n’ Save at 60 South Main Street in Wolfeboro was reduced to rubble Monday night following a massive fire.
• Sydnie Quimby, 15, a freshman at Gilford High School, died following a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford.
• The Mount Washington Valley Economic Council presented awards at its annual meeting to outstanding members of the business community.
Thursday, Jan. 19
• The Conway Planning Board proposed a new definition of “residential dwelling unit” that could alter the ability of Conway homeowners to rent their property as STRs.
• Fryeburg, Maine’s proposed short-term rental ordinance drew criticism at a public hearing on Tuesday. Under the ordinance, STR owners would have to apply for an annual permit with an annual fee to be set by selectmen. It also included a list of violations that could lead to a permit being denied, such as swearing, rude gestures or conduct, noise, uncontrolled pets, substance abuse and speeding.
• The Bartlett School Board voted to bring just one warrant article forward for the proposed operating budget of $8,678,218, for the 2023-24 school year. The annual school district meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
• U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan visited Memorial Hospital in North Conway to learn what its needs are and to discuss legislative changes in Washington. Hospital officials said the worker shortage is so profound in the Mount Washington Valley that the hospital might have to purchase or build a place for its workers to live.
Friday, Jan. 20
• A petitioned warrant article to form a charter commission got more than the required 244 signatures of voters to be placed on the Conway Town Warrant in April.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) visited Attitash Mountain Resort to get an overview of how the ski season has been going and to hear updates on lift expansion and employee recruitment projects.
• Kennett High School’s ski jump in Conway is being named after ski jumping coach Chip Henry. A ceremony was to be held at a ski jumping competition there on Friday, but the competition was postponed due to a snowstorm.
• Assistance Canine Training Services is naming a Labrador puppy Jonesy after Conway Daily Sun Education/Sports Editor Lloyd Jones and readers will have the opportunity to follow Jonesy through training over the next two years to become a service dog.
• A number of locals Wednesday night reported seeing strange lights in the sky. It turned out they were probably military aircraft training in the region.
• The Bartlett School Board voted not to follow Robert’s Rules of Order during its meetings, opting for a simplified version of the rules.
• Preparations are underway for the two-day winter carnival at the Nansen Ski Jump next weekend, with an art sled race on Jan. 28 and an Eastern Division Ski Jumping competition on Jan. 29.
• Professional skier Caite Zeliff, originally of North Conway, talks about her career from childhood ski racing at Cranmore to winning the freeride Kings and Queens of Corbet’s and making ski movies with Warren Miller.
