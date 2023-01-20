01-16-23 Intervale Tree sign angled

An excavator scoops up branches as a worker from Can Brothers in Ossipee on Monday saws the large maple tree at the Intervale Motel into smaller pieces after the company used the excavator to tear down the tree. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, Jan. 14

• King Pine Ski Area is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and owners, employees and skiers looked back on the growth of the mountain resort.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.