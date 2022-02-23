GORHAM — A 71-year-old substitute teacher was arrested last week and charged with assaulting a 14-year-old male student at Gorham Middle High School, according to a press release submitted by the Gorham Police Department.
According to the release, the Gorham Police Department was called to GMHS on the morning of Feb. 17 for the report of a student who was assaulted by a substitute teacher.
The department spent a large portion of the day investigating the matter with the assistance of the school’s administration.
The matter was also reported to the New Hampshire Department of Education to notify them about the incident.
Following an investigation, the Gorham Police Department determined that a substitute teacher allegedly grabbed and pushed a 14-year-old boy.
The teacher was identified as Nicholas Brooks of Berlin, who was subsequently arrested and charged with simple assault.
Brooks was released on personal recognizance bail pending an arraignment scheduled on April 6 at the Berlin District Court.
Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh said, “After our investigation, we determined that this is an isolated incident.”
SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler said: “As soon as the incident happened, the school addressed it in the best possible way. The Department of Education and the proper authorities were notified.
“This is an isolated incident and was dealt with immediately. The care and consideration of all our students is something we do every day,” he said.
