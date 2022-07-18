BARTLETT — Things have gone better than Camden Clark could ever have imagined. Clark, who is on a three-week summer break from playing professional soccer in Sweden, has helped Boden City FC move nine points clear at the top of the Division 4 table. The team has gone undefeated since his arrival in late April and the talented goalie is drawing attention from upper-level clubs.
“It’s been great,” Clark said in an interview at the Sun on July 12. He is scheduled to fly back to Sweden this Thursday to prepare for the second half of the season.
Boden City has gone 8-0-1 and also won two cup matches to reach the semifinals.
“Promotion is a strong possibility now,” Clark said as Boden FC has a nine point lead in the standings. In Sweden, teams get three points for each win and one point for each draw. “It’s been fun, a lot of fun. It just feels like 25 years of work is coming together.”
Clark, 25, of Intervale, son of Nancy and Rob Clark, created his pathway to his dream when he earned a spot on a 40-player PSC (Pro Soccer Consulting) tour which went to Sweden for 10 days March 18-28 and played matches against professional clubs. Since 2011, according to its website, over 300 PSC athletes have signed professional soccer contracts worldwide.
Six members of the PSC tour were signed by Boden FC, which is one of the upcoming soccer clubs in Sweden. There are eight Americans, including Clark, in the starting lineup for the Bulls.
According to Wikipedia, “there are 39 groups of 8 to 12 teams each representing a local geographical area. During a season (starting in April and ending in October) each club plays the others twice, once at their home stadium and once at that of their opponents, for a total of 18 to 22 games depending on the number of teams.
“The top team in each Division 4 group is promoted to Division 3 and the three lowest placed teams from each Division 3 league are relegated in their place. The second-placed teams in each Division 4 group play promotion/relegation play-offs against the fourth lowest teams in Division 3. The bottom two teams in each Division 4 group are relegated to Division 5. The team’s stadium capacity is 5,300 spectators.”
Clark is the starting goalie for Boden FC and has given up just four goals across 10 league and cup matches. One of the goals was a penalty kick that he came oh-so-close to saving. Boden outscored its opponents 39-4 in the first half of the season.
“I’m playing the sport that I’ve always loved and now there’s the added motivation of getting paid,” Clark said.
Clark won his professional debut 6-0.
“There were some nerves, but more nervous excitement,” he said with a grin. “It was our second game of the season — it was a great home-opener.”
Clark, a former All-State goalie for Kennett High and later became the varsity coach of the Eagles for two seasons, has caught the eye of other teams.
“I’ve been regularly training with Boden BK, and they're now actually at the top of Division 2 right now,” he said. “The hope is that if I keep training with them, they're eventually going to need another keeper. They have a really good keeper right now. And so the hope is, bring me in as a backup and then let me work my way up into the spot.”
Boden FC’s season is scheduled to run through September.
“Then there's always the possibility of getting sent to a higher division team if they need people for the late push,” Clark said, adding he’s more than open to that possibility should it arise.
Clark said the “entire journey has been a highlight,” but the team’s success tops the list.
“We've started to get more people coming out to our games, which has been really cool,” he said. “And in this last game I made a really crucial save, and I could hear the whole crowd go kind of crazy, so that was fun to hear. With our stadium, it really amplifies the sound.”
He added: “We’re definitely creating some enemies out there. We have a target on our back. Teams have been coming out a little extra strong against us. Even if we're playing the cup or the league, teams come out firing against us because we've painted a pretty big target with the number of goals we’ve scored.”
Clark has not encountered a language barrier and he’s learned some Swedish.
“We only have one guy who doesn't speak English,” he said. “And our assistant coach doesn't speak a lot, but other than that, everyone else speaks English. It's not an issue. If I can see words, some of them I can understand. If I hear some words I can understand it. But speaking it I cannot.”
He added: “I got back to Boston on July 1, and it was the first time I'd seen darkness in over two months. It doesn’t get dark there.
Clark shares an apartment with six American teammates.
“We’ve got a big living room,” he said. “And I'm luckily in one of the double rooms. It's worked out well. It's been nice.
Clark is hopeful Boden FC can win the league and be promoted to Division III for next season. Only the top team in the league gets promoted.
“I'm optimistic,” he said, smiling. “I’m not saying we're going to, I don't want to jinx anything. If we can continue what we're doing, we should comfortably win the league. … We’re hoping to get a couple of pieces of silverware (by winning the league and the cup final).”
Clark said Boden is no bigger than the Mount Washington Valley.
“If you took the strip of North Conway and nothing else, that's about the size of it,” he said. “ If you were to just add on a bunch of apartment buildings going either way out, that’s what it would be like. We have a little shopping mall, but not many stores, a movie theater and a bowling alley, and that's really about it. It’s not the most entertaining town, but it’s fun and I enjoy being there.”
On Monday, Clark will be back between the posts for an exhibition match against PSC, which is doing another player development tour.
“It should be fun,” he said.
Clark spoke about his goals.
“The hope is just to keep going up, whether it be through promotion or through getting noticed by another team,” he said. “We have the talent (to advance up from Division 4 and even Division 3). It's just if our team stays together. I don't know if all the Americans would come back.”
He added: “Winning the league, that’s the big one. Training with Boden BK is another goal. Moving up to another division is a goal. But the main goal is to win the league and get promoted and (winning) the cup would be a bonus. We all want to win the cup but we care more about winning the league and moving up.”
Has it been a good level of soccer in Division 4?
“Some of it,” said Clark. “We've had a couple of games where I got bored and I didn't really touch the ball. But we’ve had a couple of games where I had to stay on my toes and those have been nice to play in.”
Clark has taken his game to another level.
“I firmly believe that,” he said. “Especially training with Boden BK has definitely helped. We have talent on our team. But the talent on the BBK side is more consistent at the higher level. So it's been nice training with them because it just ups my game level even more.”
And, what does Clark love about the beautiful game?
“I just love the competitiveness,” he said. I love the team aspect. I think every sport has close-knit teams, but I think soccer specifically has some of the closest ones. The environment of a soccer team is nothing like any other sport.”
