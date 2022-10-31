CONWAY — Corey Dowe, the health teacher at Kennett Middle School, received quite the surprise on Friday afternoon. A pep rally, complete with the Kennett High Drumline serenading her through the hallways, was held in Dowe’s honor to celebrate her being named to Team USA. She will compete at the inaugural World Mountain & Trail Running Championships this Sunday in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Dowe of North Conway and Paul Kirsch of Madison, who is the manager for the U20 Mountain Team are both looking forward to the adventure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.