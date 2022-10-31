Health teacher Corey Dowe (center) thanks the school for supporting her during the pep rally to celebrate her competing for Team USA at the upcoming Mountain Trail Running Championship Race in Thailand, at Kennett Middle School on Friday. After the Kennett High Drumline paraded through the hallways to each classroom, the whole school gathered in the courtyard to cheer on Dowe. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Health teacher Corey Dowe and her class walk through the performing Kennett High Drumline during the pep rally to celebrate her being named to Team USA to the Mountain Trail Running Championships in Thailand, at Kennett Middle School last Friday. After the drumline paraded through the hallways to each classroom, the whole school gathered in the courtyard to cheer on Dowe, who flew to Thailand on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Health teacher Corey Dowe thanks the school for supporting her during the pep rally to celebrate Dowe, who is competing for Team USA at the Mountain Trail Running Championship Race in Thailand, at Kennett Middle School on Friday. After the Kennett High Drumline paraded through the hallways to each classroom, the whole school gathered in the courtyard to cheer on Dowe. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Health teacher Corey Dowe stands with one of her classes after the pep rally to celebrate Dowe, who is competing for Team USA at the Mountain Trail Running Championship Race in Thailand, at Kennett Middle School on Oct. 28. After the Kennett High Drumline paraded through the hallways to each classroom, the whole school gathered in the courtyard to cheer on Dowe. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Kennett High Drumline storms the halls and leads students through the building during the pep rally to celebrate teacher Corey Dowe, who is competing for Team USA at the Mountain Trail Running Championship Race in Thailand, at Kennett Middle School on Oct. 28. After the drumline paraded through the hallways to each classroom, the whole school gathered in the courtyard to cheer on Dowe, who flew out Oct. 30. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A corkboard is decked out to celebrate health teacher Corey Dowe, who is competing for Team USA at the Mountain Trail Running Championship Race in Thailand, at Kennett Middle School, seen on Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Corey Dowe, the health teacher at Kennett Middle School, received quite the surprise on Friday afternoon. A pep rally, complete with the Kennett High Drumline serenading her through the hallways, was held in Dowe’s honor to celebrate her being named to Team USA. She will compete at the inaugural World Mountain & Trail Running Championships this Sunday in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Dowe of North Conway and Paul Kirsch of Madison, who is the manager for the U20 Mountain Team are both looking forward to the adventure.
The team was officially announced last month, with 39 of the best off-runners selected to race for the United States.
“More than 900 elite athletes from 46 Member Federations are set to race during the four-day festival, which features 80K and 40kK trail races plus uphill mountain races for senior athletes, and classic up and down mountain races for both senior and U20 (ages 16-19) athletes,” the release from the American Trail Running Association states.
This is the first time the championships have featured four different races.
Dowe is a member of the mountain running team which is scheduled to race on Sunday, Nov. 6 (9:45 a.m.). Competitors will race in the 11.2K up-and-down mountain race with 475 meters of climbing. She is one of four women along with four men who run for the United States.
Joining Dowe on the women’s squad are Rachel Tomajczyk of Williams, Ariz.; Eli Hemming of Kremmling, Colo.; and Morgan Elliott of Salida, Colo.
For the men, it will be Grayson Murphy of Bozeman, Mont.; Tabor Hemming of Kremmling, Colo.; Andy Wacer of Boulder, Colo.; and Joe Gray of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Dowe, 29, qualified for the team by placing fourth at the 2022 Whiteface Mountain Race and has also won several East Coast mountain running races including the Waterville Valley Mountain Race and the Cranmore Mountain Race.
“I am looking forward to the experience of traveling to the complete opposite side of the world to compete with such a large group of talented runners,” Dowe said. “I was born on Flag Day, so I am pumped to represent the red, white and blue and experience the culture and people of Thailand!
She added: “This is my first time being selected for the team and is something that I have been working towards for a few years now, so it is exciting for it to come together.”
Kirsch has been the Team Manager for the U20 Mountain Team since 2010.
Kirsch is delighted to have a fellow White Mountain Miler in Dowe on the U.S. team.
“Corey is a good climber and just a phenomenal downhiller with a ton of leg speed,” he said. “She just was the top woman at the Waterville Valley Mountain Race (home of the 2019 US Mountain Running Championships) on Sept. 25 and has had such a phenomenal summer of racing. The course this year I think will favor someone like Corey's aggressive downhill style and I am excited to see how she does.
“I am so excited for Corey to experience this. She came close to making the team in past years and she continues to get stronger in mountain races. The whole experience I hope will be amazing for her — from the opening ceremonies and parade to experiencing travel, meeting the other teams and racing on such a prominent stage. For mountain running, this is the equivalent of the Olympics.”
Along the lines of you can’t get there from here, for those not familiar, travel from New England takes about 35 hours to get to Thailand. Dowe and Kirsch have to cross over the international date line as well.
