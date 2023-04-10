Sophomore doubles partners Jack Heysler (left) and Daven Bailey share a laugh during their match against Souhegan in Amherst last Friday. Kennett High’s No. 2 doubles tandem won their opening match of the season. (JEN BAILEY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Someone forgot to tell Mother Nature that we play spring sports in northern New Hampshire. The weather has been the big story this spring for the Kennett High boys’ tennis team. The Eagles finally have all six of their home courts at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Complex free of snow. The nets for all of them went up last Friday after the Eagles played their first regular-season match.
Kennett had been scheduled to open the season at home on April 4 against rival Kingswood but has just two courts available. That match has been rescheduled to May 1.
The Eagles opened match play on Friday with a long trek to Amherst to play Souhegan (1-1). The Sabers took five of the six singles en route to a 7-2 victory.
Kennett was back in action on Monday playing host to the Bears of Coe-Brown Academy (0-1). Results were not known as of press time.
Last year, the Eagles (7-7) reached the Elite Eight as the No.7 seeds but fell 7-2 on the road to defending champs Lebanon in the quarterfinals. Against No. 2 Lebanon, in singles, Dax Rivera fell 8-2 to Nolan Arado; Camden Bailey won 9-8 (7-4 in the tiebreaker) over Baden Schifferdeckler; Spencer Ogren fell 8-4 to Will Katz; Willem Badger fell 8-3 to Finn Ericson; Daven Bailey fell 8-1 to Lavi Halwawala and Jack Heysler fell 8-3 to Matthew New.
In doubles, Rivera/Camden Bailey fell 8-0 to Arado/Halwawala; Ogren/Badger fell 8-5 to Deckler/Katz; and Daven Bailey/Heysler fell 8-3 to Ericson/New.
“It was a very tough opponent given the quality of their No. 1 (Mason Arado) and No. 2 (Nolan Arado),” said Jason Cicero, Eagles’ head coach. “They are brothers and the younger player would be a No. 1 on most other teams.”
Kennett lost seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren to graduation last June.
There are 11 boys out for the team this spring (down from 13 last year) with 11 of those being underclassmen.
“I’m happy with the numbers,” Cicero said. “I was hoping for a few more to come out.”
He added: “We’re very young. Nine of the boys are either sophomores or freshmen. I think we’re seeing the benefits of the Advantage Kids program in attracting the younger players.”
Advantage Kids, New Hampshire's leading youth tennis and education development program, is a free program now heading into its fourth year and is open to children 7-14 at a variety of valley locations. Six-week programs ran the past two summers in Conway, Jackson, Tamworth, Freedom and Fryeburg, Maine. All sessions focussed on developing fitness, tennis skills, flexibility, mindfulness and collaboration. Advantage Kids staff brought extensive local experience coaching children to the courts.
Members of this year’s team include senior Willem Badger; junior Dax Rivera; sophomores Daven Bailey, Noah Hembree, Jack Heysler and Austin Roberts and freshmen Joseph DellaValla, Stash Doucette, Gavin Helvie; Daniel Todorov and Turner Viger.
Badger is the team captain.
Joining Cicero on the sidelines are Thomas Stapinski and Bridget Herlihy, Michelle Phillips and Will Trible, who are also working with Duncan Yarworth and the girl's team.
The Eagles had to get a little creative with their training since opening the preseason on March 20.
“We were able to get one court cleared two weeks ago,” Cicero said on Friday. “We worked hard at it (players and coaches shoveled and Cicero used a snowblower on part of the court). We probably saved over two weeks on Mother Nature.”
He added: “We were in the weight room a couple of days a week, getting stronger and improving our conditioning. We split one court with the girls and eventually got two open.”
The team also traveled to Portland, Maine, to hit indoors at Apex Racket and Fitness.
“That was our first day on a court,” said Cicero. “We’ve been making do with what we have.”
Cicero opened the season with Rivera returning at No. 1 singles, followed by Badger (who played No. 4 last year) at No. 2; Bailey (who was No. 5 in 2022) at No. 3; Heysler (No. 6 last spring) at No. 4; Roberts at No. 5; and Hembree at No. 6.
In doubles, the tandem of Rivera/Badger is at No. 1; Bailey/Heysler at No. 2; and Roberts/Hembree at No. 3.
Against Souhegan, Bailey netted the lone win in singles and later teamed with Heysler for a victory in doubles.
Cicero talked about team goals.
“We want to improve as a team with each match,” he said. “We also want to develop our younger players and become s better team through the season. I’d like for them to become lifelong fans of the sport. This something they can play for the rest of their lives.”
Playoffs are always a goal for the hometown flock, but Cicero said the Eagles face “a tough schedule” this spring. They will play defending champs Oyster River (in Durham on May 15) and state runner-up Lebanon (on the road on April 19 and at home on May 12) along with always-tough Portsmouth (on the road on May 18) and rival Plymouth who many see as a Final Four team in Division III (at home on May 8 and in Plymouth on May 17).
Kennett is slated to host Windham on Friday at 4 p.m.
The Jaguars are off to a 0-2 start after falling 9-0 to Oyster River at home last Tuesday and 9-0 at Portsmouth on Thursday.
