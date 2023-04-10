KHS Boys Tennis - Jack Heysler and Daven Bailey doubles

Sophomore doubles partners Jack Heysler (left) and Daven Bailey share a laugh during their match against Souhegan in Amherst last Friday. Kennett High’s No. 2 doubles tandem won their opening match of the season. (JEN BAILEY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Someone forgot to tell Mother Nature that we play spring sports in northern New Hampshire. The weather has been the big story this spring for the Kennett High boys’ tennis team. The Eagles finally have all six of their home courts at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Complex free of snow. The nets for all of them went up last Friday after the Eagles played their first regular-season match.

Kennett had been scheduled to open the season at home on April 4 against rival Kingswood but has just two courts available. That match has been rescheduled to May 1.

