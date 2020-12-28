FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy is waiting for the green light to begin winter sports. Oxford County has been under a “yellow” designation for more than three weeks, which has resulted in a delay for teams to begin workouts.
The state gives weekly designations on the status of the virus in a county with green being the best, yellow in the middle and red is the worst. Yellow indicates “a moderate level of community risk,” says the Maine CDC.
The Maine Department of Education recommended the following on Dec. 7: “Keep Androscoggin, Somerset and York Counties yellow and add Oxford County to yellow. Each of these counties has a positivity rate in the last two weeks of greater than 4 percent, with Oxford’s rate at 6.1 percent.”
The state’s next update is scheduled for this Thursday.
“The county has improved but I’m not sure we’ll get to green this week,” Athletic Director Sue Thurston said by phone Tuesday. “We can always hope.”
Thurston hopes the Raiders can at the very least begin virtual training with their teammates and the Academy coaching staff.
Thurston shared a release from the Maine Principal’s Association from Nov. 6.
Dec. 7: Level 1: Skills and drills sessions at home, alone or with household members.
Dec. 14: Level 2-3: Practices and competitions (e.g. intra-squad scrimmages) within teams.
Jan. 11: Level 4: Competition among teams from the same geographic area.
“The start dates of Dec. 7 and Jan. 11 allow for time to pass after holidays when people may be traveling or at gatherings that increase the risk of COVID-19 spread,” the MPA states. “Start dates for Levels 5 and 6 of competition will be determined in January. The Jan. 11 start date for Level 4 competition will also be reviewed in early January based upon the status of the public health situation at that time. This winter sports schedule is similar to that adopted by Vermont and New Hampshire.”
Thurston said a little later starting time will not impact the Raiders too much.
“There is no post-season planned for any of the winter sports teams other than skiing at this point,” she said. “I think this gives teams a little bit more flexibility. Things they might not have been able to do in the past (like using different combinations in games to get younger players more experience), they can do now.”
Thurston remains optimistic that the Raiders will be able to do some form of sports this winter.
“Something is better than nothing,” she said, adding, “it’s a waiting game right now.”
